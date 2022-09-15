Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Police release image of suspect who shot Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck multiple times while heading to call
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck multiple times while heading to a call. According to a preliminary investigation, a Black heavy set male fired the shots at the fire rescue truck while it...
WSVN-TV
Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
WSVN-TV
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
Click10.com
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School in Hollywood put on lockdown due to police activity on campus
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was at the school as well as fire rescue.
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard rescues dog trapped in canal in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was trapped in a canal was rescued by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident happened near Hot Water Canal at around 1 p.m., Saturday. The dog, called Bunny, did not lose her tags while she was in the water and...
WSVN-TV
Police search for getaway driver of man who punched and stole from woman in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a possible partner in a brazen crime. Officers are looking for 20-year-old Lamya Marie Fuller, who they believe drove a getaway car during a robbery. Surveillance video showed a man getting out of the vehicle and going on the...
WSVN-TV
Driver in custody, 2 at large after cross-county chase leads to bailout at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a driver into custody and are searching for the two passengers who bailed out from a car and fled into an apartment complex in Lauderhill following a high-speed chase that began in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce HD hovered above a white Honda Civic as...
WSVN-TV
McArthur High School in Hollywood put on lockdown following reports of a shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - McArthur High School has been put on lockdown. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd to respond to a situation on the campus, Friday. According to police, they received a call just after 12:45 p.m. about a shooting at the school. Law enforcement...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man missing from Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Man says arresting officers knocked out his teeth, hit girlfriend at NE Miami-Dade strip mall
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said police officers used excessive force while detaining his girlfriend in the parking lot of a strip mall, and when he intervened, they beat him so hard that they knocked out his teeth. Cellphone video captured the moment a Miami-Dade Police...
WSVN-TV
3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
NBC Miami
Hollywood School Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity
A high school in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the school. Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. Police have not released any information on the...
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old speaks out after surviving gunshot in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old survivor spoke to just one station about being shot over a cellphone. He’s now at home after a stay in the hospital, and he’s living with some painful reminders of what happened. “I got shot right here, and then it came...
