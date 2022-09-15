ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Vigil held for missing girl in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Saturday marks one year since the disappearance of a young girl from Miramar. The father of Victoria Gonzalez held a vigil at River Run Park in hopes that it will be an opportunity to get additional publicity on his daughters case. Gonzalez was only 13-years-old when...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for man missing from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3 people transported to hospital following crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital. Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon. The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood School Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity

A high school in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the school. Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. Police have not released any information on the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

