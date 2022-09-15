ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Community garden helping food insecurities with steady growth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When we first met Charlene Keith in early 2021, she recently started the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Giveaway. For a time, actually giving the food away out of her own driveway. Well, it’s grown quite a bit since then, now serving thousands of people...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Business
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Real Estate
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
wtoc.com

New fire chief sworn in on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - There’s a new fire chief on Hilton Head Island. Chris Blankeship has been with the town’s fire rescue for over two decades. ”I’m a little overwhelmed, there’s a lot of people here. It just shows I have great support and this proves to me that hopefully I’m the right guy for the job,” said Chief Blankenship.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Vacation rentals saw busy summer season on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The summer season is slowing down now on Tybee Island, but on any given weekend during the peak months, tens of thousands of visitors would be out on the beach. The high traffic meant vacation rentals were booked solid. Keith Gay, the owner of Tybee...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Kennel Club hosts Wagfest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dog lovers from all over the Savannah area gathered Saturday at Guy Minick Youth Complex for this year’s Wagfest event. There was plenty of tail wagging, running, playing, and fundraising. “A lot of people think of the Kennel Club as only people that only love...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Phil the Neighborhoods starts at Isle of Hope Marina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks until thousands of people Phil the Park, the Savannah Philharmonic is filling neighborhoods. “This gift of music,” said Tina Weil, an attendee. Families packed out the Isle of Hope Marina for the kick off with their drinks and lawn chairs. Some people have...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Mortgage#Wtoc#Habitat#Hilton Grand Vacations
matadornetwork.com

These Tybee Island Airbnbs Are the Perfect Beach Escape

A mere 30-minute drive from Savannah, residents of Georgia have vacationed on Tybee Island since the late 17th century. This barrier island is lined with golden beaches while a network of creeks and marshes delight wildlife watchers and kayakers. Not to be outshone, Tybee Island’s accommodation scene comprises ornate antebellum architecture and renovated fisherman’s cottages. Here is the best of the Airbnb Tybee Island vacation rental scene for families, couples, and travelers with pets.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Help developing countries at Walk for Water this weekend

PORT ROYAL AND BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – More than 2.2 billion people around the world don’t have access to safe water, and have to walk miles to get it. Now a group in Beaufort County is hoping you will walk with them this weekend to help change that. Volunteers are getting the t-shirts ready for […]
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wtoc.com

Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber hosted their 6th annual gala Saturday night. The Latin-themed gala celebrated the accomplishments of local Hispanic business owners, and community leaders. This is the first time they’ve been able to host the event since 2019 around 300 attendees gathered to highlight...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

News About Town: Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen

Cook named USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Kinley Cook is the new USA National Miss Carolina Coast Pre-teen. Cook is the daughter of Allen and Courtney Brown Cook. She competed in many different phases of competition including casual wear, fun fashion/runway, interview, evening gown, cover model, and academic success. She will represent South Carolina and compete in the UNM National Pageant on July 2-8, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
HAMPTON, SC
wtoc.com

5 people displaced after house fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people are without a home in Savannah due to a fire that happened just after 3 p.m. on Friday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street, they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Holly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
SAVANNAH, GA
Eater

9 Standout Spots for Brunch in Savannah

When in the South, brunch is not only popular but quite possibly a requirement. After a night out in Savannah, nothing compares to sitting at brunch overlooking the squares with water, coffee, and a bloody mary. While tourists and locals descend on Savannah for its history and beauty, the culinary experience is starting to become the main event rather than an afterthought. Here’s where to brunch in Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy