Two blocked punts early in the game led to two quick touchdowns for the Badgers which they used to grow a 37-7 halftime lead. Lampasas would go on to finish the game off and win 44-13 over Pflugerville Connally. They are now 3-1 on the season and will host Wimberley next Friday for the final non-district game of the year. See Tuesday's edition of the Dispatch Record for full game coverage.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO