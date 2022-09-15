Read full article on original website
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds express interest in Alabama medical marijuana licenses
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - More than 230 companies statewide have asked for applications for medical marijuana licenses, including 18 in Mobile County and 13 in Baldwin County, according to the Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission. Others are considering the idea. That includes Foley-based Oscity Labs, founded four years ago by former...
douglasnow.com
CHS graduate charged with killing parents in 2019 ‘not competent to stand trial'
In November 2021, a Coffee High School graduate and longtime resident of Coffee County, Jacob Daniel Price, was arrested in Florida after allegedly walking into a local police department and confessing to killing his parents, along with two of their dogs. However, after close to three years, the outcome of the case will not come to a close soon, as Price has been deemed "not competent to stand trial."
Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
2 arrested in Mother’s Finest shooting, victim has ‘life-threatening injuries’
UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested and transported to Metro Jail in connection to a shooting during a robbery at Mother’s Finest, a convenience store, Thursday morning at around 11 a.m.. According to the update from Mobile Police, the 16-year-old and 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley entered the store, demanded money, shot […]
WPMI
Man found guilty in 2018 murder of Eight Mile woman, facing life in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile District Attorney's Office, Kenny Lee Campbell was found guilty in the Murder of 27-year-old Lelia Smith. Campbell will be facing Life or Life Without Parole at sentencing, set for November 3, 2022.
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing for 20 Years: Woman’s family still pushing for answers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile woman has been missing now for 20 years. But even though the case may have gone cold -- the family of Jacklen Natasha Wilson is still pushing for answers. February 25, 2002 marked 20 years since Jacklen -- better known as “Tash” -- was last...
matadornetwork.com
These Pensacola Airbnbs Let You Live Your Best Beach Life
Vacation time is calling, and Pensacola is the place to go for a place that suits every type of traveler. This westward city on the Florida Panhandle is known for bay beaches, barrier islands, and a laid-back lifestyle that caters to those looking to step away from the madness of Florida’s bigger cities. Check out these Airbnbs in Pensacola that put you near the best that the city has to offer.
Fort Walton Beach student arrested for sending death threat to classmate on Discord
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message. OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to […]
Chick-Fil-A employee honored for saving mother, child from carjacking suspect
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Thomas ‘Mykel’ Gordon started his shift at Chick-Fil-A like any normal Wednesday, until it took a turn. The 26-year-old jumped into action while working the lunch rush. “I was getting some orders done, taken out on the POS and I just heard a call for help and all I […]
Semmes teen dies from fentanyl overdose, deputies investigate startling tip from family
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ever since a Mobile County teenager overdosed on Fentanyl, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has been addressing the issue of fentanyl distribution. Adrianna Taylor, 15, overdosed two weeks ago. The MCSO is investigating her death and how fentanyl is being spread through the community. A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection […]
Florida Homecoming Queen Accused Of Rigging Election Faces Consequences
'This is a black cloud that is traveling with Emily everywhere she goes.'
Abandoned sailboat in south Alabama river causing concern
Abandoned boats are a frequent problem along our part of the gulf coast .but a man in Bon Secour has been dealing with an abandoned 30-foot sailboat for more than a year and he wants something done.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bystanders say convenience store owner shot on Mobile’s Houston Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence today at the Mother’s Finest convenience store on Houston Street, where witnesses and residents at the scene told FOX10 News a shooting took place. The Mobile Police Department has not yet released information about what happened there. Bystanders tell...
Woman becomes ‘Florida’s newest millionaire’ after winning $1M from Walmart lottery ticket
A 61-year-old woman became "Florida's newest millionaire" after she claimed a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
