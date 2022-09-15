Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Opioid overdose drug coming soon to Orting vending machines
ORTING, Wash. - A new tool used in the fight against opioid overdose fatalities is coming soon to the South Sound. The Pierce County Medical Examiner reports fentanyl-related deaths are growing at an alarming rate, increasing 80% during the first six months of 2022 over the same time last year. The Tacoma-Pierce County Department of Health said four children under the age of 17 have died from fentanyl-related poisoning since the beginning of 2022.
King County purchases 64-bed inpatient behavioral treatment center
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County announced Wednesday it plans to save a private treatment center that would have closed. The move will save 25% of the county’s mental health residential treatment bed space as there is a dire shortage for anyone needing in-person treatment for mental health crises.
The Suburban Times
Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
The Suburban Times
Preparing for a Week Without Driving
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Recently, the Disability Mobility Initiative group challenged local leaders to take 7 days off from driving. This initiative helps me as a policy maker to spend a week in the shoes of those in our community that cannot drive themselves. It is truly a change in perspective to learn what it’s like to live in our community without access to a vehicle.
Harborview Medical Center seeing record number of patients
SEATTLE — Harbor Medical Center officials on Wednesday told the King County Council that the level one trauma center has a record number of patients that are far exceeding the number of licensed beds, pushing resources to the brink. The hospital is licensed by the state to have a...
shorelineareanews.com
Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County
Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
Pierce County authorities deny teens’ claim that threats from biker gang led them to kill Orting man
Ever since the first court appearances for Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon — the two Orting teens accused of killing a man last month — both have insisted that they are victims, too. Davies and Yoon claim that they killed Dan McCaw because they themselves were being threatened...
KOMO News
Community gets first-hand look at Seattle's police chief finalists
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's down to the wire in the search for the city’s next police chief. The three finalists gave their takes on the department's most vexing issues Thursday night, giving the community a chance to compare them side by side. Seattle Channel hosted the event and...
'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'
SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle coffee shop owner describes armed robbery attempt by drug dealer
Opening a new business during the COVID pandemic in a section of downtown Seattle’s Pioneer Square that had been boarded up for months is a feat under any circumstances. But Puerto Rican coffee roaster Robert Rodriguez was so confident in his high-altitude-grown beans and previous success on the Caribbean island that he followed his college-age son to the U.S. mainland in December 2021. It’s where he opened his Yellow Butterfly Coffee shop in March.
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
Man arrested in Bellevue after allegedly assaulting FedEx driver
A man was arrested Friday in Bellevue after allegedly shoplifting from a store and assaulting a FedEx driver, the Bellevue Police Department announced Saturday. According to police, loss prevention agents at a store in the 10100 block of Northeast Eighth Street reported seeing a man with his family shoplifting items.
Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien sentenced for sham marriage immigration scheme
A 39-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for immigration fraud related to her role in a sham marriage scheme, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Katherine De Leon Evaristo agreed to a fake marriage with an acquaintance from the...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Tracks His Stolen Pickup to Federal Way, Shoots Alleged Thief
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police. Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
Suspected thief shot after confrontation with owner of stolen vehicle in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a truck was shot after a confrontation with the owner of the stolen vehicle in Federal Way Thursday night. According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle that was found by the owner in the parking lot of the Crossings Shopping Center, located at 34700 Enchanted Parkway South.
Comments / 0