Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO