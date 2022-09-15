Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Highway Patrol identifies victims of fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two women who died in a wrong-way accident Tuesday night, Sept. 13, on I-55 north of Hwy. 141 in Arnold. Barbara L. Monzyk, 69, of Fenton and Emilie N. Scott, 29, of Fredericktown died in the accident, the patrol reported. The accident...
KMOV
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
khqa.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
Washington Missourian
Two ambulance districts respond to five-injury crash
Five people ranging in age from 15 to 47 were injured in a three-vehicle wreck Sept. 10 on Highway A. At 6:40 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Sienna driven by 34-year-old Kelly Terschluse, of Washington, failed to yield at a stop sign while turning from Country Club Road left onto Highway A, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle struck the side of a northbound 1996 Toyota Camry driven by 38-year-old Eric Courtway, of Washington. The impact caused the Camry to travel into the southbound lane, in the path of a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Alla Boyer, of Leslie, according to the highway patrol. The front of the Taurus struck the left side of the Camry.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry...
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
mymoinfo.com
Arnold man arrested for House Springs shooting
(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case…
Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Highway patrol cancels Amber Alert for St. Louis area girl
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a St. Louis area girl early Thursday morning. Troopers said the alert for 12-year-old Natonja Holmes was canceled after she was found safe with someone she knew. The highway patrol issued the Amber Alert for Holmes Tuesday...
KMOV
Firefighter injured while battling house fire in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in south St. Louis City early Friday morning. The fire happened at a one-and-a-half-story house on Baisch near Morganford at around 5 a.m. Fire crews said the horn was sounded for all firefighters to evacuate the building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was able to walk out on his own. It is unknown how the fire was started.
advantagenews.com
Mother charged in child’s death in Alton fire
The mother of a child killed in an apartment fire last November has been charged in her son’s death. 28-year-old Rachel E. Scruggs has been charged with felony Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. Her son, 5-year-old Malachi D. Scruggs died November 22 after being pulled from a blaze at an apartment in the 300 block of Mitchell Street at the Belle Meadows apartment complex.
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
KSDK
Man shot and killed Tuesday evening in Jefferson County
A man was shot several times on Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.
Two-story home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire Friday morning in south St. Louis. The fire at the two-story home in the 4200 block of Baisch Lane started just before 4:30 a.m. Firefighters from the St. Louis Fire Department are on the scene. At about 5:50 a.m. white smoke was coming from the home. That usually […]
Heavy police presence at Richmond Heights dispensary
There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.
kfmo.com
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
mymoinfo.com
House Springs homicide update
(House Springs) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an active homicide case. Last (Tuesday) night around 8:45, Jefferson County 911 Dispatch received an emergency call reporting gunshots, and deputies were called to the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill near House Springs. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney has more on the case.
mymoinfo.com
Altercation between neighbors turns deadly in Festus
(Festus) An altercation between two neighbors in the Festus Garden Apartments turned deadly Tuesday night after one of the neighbors allegedly stabbed the other. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers were dispatched to 516 Briar Ride around 10:20pm. The name of the suspect has not been released pending official...
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
