Fresh off a huge win over Mississippi State in the SEC opener, LSU has what should be a tuneup on the slate this week before it resumes league play against Auburn on Oct. 1. The Tigers welcome New Mexico to Death Valley this weekend in what will be the first-ever contest between the two programs. The Lobos are in the third season under coach Danny Gonzales, who hasn’t eclipsed three wins in a season in Albuquerque but is currently 2-1 on the year coming off a convincing 27-10 win against a UTEP team that made a bowl last year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO