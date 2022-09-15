Read full article on original website
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
Taylorville City Council To Meet; Discuss Extended Sunday Liquor Sales
The Taylorville City Council is set to meet this evening for their bi-monthly city council meeting. After presenting the FFA Livestock Judging Team with the Youth of the Month, the board will review the minutes and discuss the salaries of the Aldermen for the City of Taylorville and discuss a business district agreement development.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
Police looking for armed robber in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are looking for the person who robbed a Decatur gas station earlier this month. On September 7 at around 1 a.m., Decatur police were dispatched to Circle K located at 205 W 1st Dr. for an armed robbery. The employee said a suspect armed...
A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed
Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
Taylorville City Council Meets; Recognizes FFA Livestock Judging Team
Taylorville City Council met Monday evening for their second monthly meeting of September. The board along with Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry would recognize the FFA Livestock Judging Team for their hard work. The group made a trip the United Kingdom to which Mayor Barry called, “the trip of a lifetime.” September 19th was named “FFA Livestock Judging Team day” in Taylorville.
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Crash near high school sends one to hospital
A vehicle versus semi crash this (Friday) morning snarled traffic near Southwestern High School in Piasa and sent one person to the hospital. According to information from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 11:20am on Illinois 267 northbound, just north of Illinois Route 16. Preliminary details indicate...
Springfield Woman Accused Of Stabbing Teenage Son
A Springfield woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her teenage son in the neck. Newschannel 20 reports the 15-year-old boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Friday night in the 100 block of North 24th Street. The 43-year-old mother, whose name was not immediately released, is charged...
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
Person of interest in arson found dead at cemetery
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A person of interest in a recent Mattoon arson has been found dead. The Mattoon Fire Department says investigators determined a fire on September 14 at a home in the 800 block of Moultrie appeared to be intentionally set. Mattoon Police later identified a person...
Two individuals charged in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
15 year old stabbed by mother
A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to our news partners at WAND-TV a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the...
Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
Taylorville Kiwanis Club, Taylorville Memorial Hospital Among Sponsors of Bike Rodeo October 15
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club and Taylorville Memorial Hospital are co-sponsoring a free bicycle rodeo in the hospital’s west parking area in front of Springfield Clinic, on Saturday, October 15th from 9 to 11am. The event is also sponsored by the Taylorville Police Department and the Lincoln Prairie Trail Conservancy.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blankets Dunlap with swarming defensive effort 3-0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Dunlap's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 17. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:21. 09:54. 09:54. 09:54. 09:25. 09:25. How many points did Nicholas Patrick from...
