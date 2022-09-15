The premiere of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has screened, and we need to talk about Alexis Bledel's exit. Spoilers ahead for the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Since its inception, The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of Hulu’s most wildly successful original shows, getting some Emmy nods along the way. One of the performers that got a ton of love from Academy voters and fans alike was Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel, who won her own Primetime Emmy for the show’s first season back in 2017. Fans were disappointed when it was revealed that she wasn’t returning for the upcoming fifth season. And I can personally say that Bledel’s departure as Emily is an emotional rollercoaster.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO