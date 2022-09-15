Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's First Trailer Puts You In The Mind Of A Killer
Netflix has released the first trailer for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a biographical crime drama co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Stories, Glee) and frequent collaborator Ian Brennan (The Politician). The limited series comes to Netflix on September 21. As the title suggests, the series follows the...
Netflix releases spooky new trailer for Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
What if you could keep communicating with a friend after they've passed away, instead of letting their soul rest? The new trailer for Netflix's new Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone aims to answer this question with the author, once again, reminding audiences that "Sometimes dead is better." A young...
Collider
'Devil's Workshop' Red Band Trailer Shows Timothy Granaderos Caught in a Hellish Nightmare
Lionsgate's new horror film Devil's Workshop received a red band trailer unveiled by Bloody Disgusting, and it poses an interesting question - how far would you go to earn that big role in a film? For a struggling actor like Clayton (Timothy Granaderos) the answer is consorting with a real-life demonologist in order to prepare himself to be one on-screen. In his desperate search to come out on top and land the part, however, he ends up trapped in a hellish nightmare where the rituals are real and the consequences for dealing with demons are dire. The film opens in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on September 30.
hypebeast.com
The Latest 'SPY x FAMILY' Season 1 Part 2 Trailer Reveals New Opening Theme Song
At the beginning of the year, TOHO animation’s SPY x FAMILY took the world of anime by storm with extremely positive feedback from fans. Featuring the picturesque Forger family that is anything but normal, SPY x FAMILY dives into the hidden sides of oneself as Loid, Yor and the incredibly cute Anya all carry secret unique backgrounds.
Collider
'Willow' Trailer Breakdown: The Magical Cult Classic Returns
Since Prime Video has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix has The Witcher, and HBO has House of the Dragon, it was only a matter of time before Disney+ entered the high fantasy streaming competition. This fall will see the debut of Willow, the long-anticipated sequel series to the 1988 film of the same name. Although the original Willow was met with a mixed response when it first debuted in theaters, there’s been a strong cult affinity for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure. Rumors about a potential follow-up have persisted for years.
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Alexis Bledel’s Departure As Emily Is An Emotional Rollercoaster
The premiere of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has screened, and we need to talk about Alexis Bledel's exit. Spoilers ahead for the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Since its inception, The Handmaid’s Tale has been one of Hulu’s most wildly successful original shows, getting some Emmy nods along the way. One of the performers that got a ton of love from Academy voters and fans alike was Gilmore Girls alum Alexis Bledel, who won her own Primetime Emmy for the show’s first season back in 2017. Fans were disappointed when it was revealed that she wasn’t returning for the upcoming fifth season. And I can personally say that Bledel’s departure as Emily is an emotional rollercoaster.
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Gamespot
Halo TV Show Starts Production On Season 2, Adds Vampire Diaries Star To Cast
Production has begun on the second season of the Halo TV series. Microsoft announced this in a blog post, and confirmed more details on the sophomore season. Season 2 will film in Iceland and Budapest, and the first photo shows Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber and other cast members somewhere in tranquil-looking Iceland.
ComicBook
The Santa Clauses Trailer Reveals Bernard the Elf's Return
The most beloved elf in The Santa Clause franchise is finally returning to action this year. Bernard, the head elf played by David Krumholtz, played a key role in the first two films of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause trilogy. However, he was absent from the third movie in the series, which disappointed plenty of fans. Not to worry, though, Krumholtz is back for the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, reuniting Bernard with Santa and the rest of the Claus/Calvin family.
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Gamespot
Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 - All in a Sea of Wonders
The hit Paramount+ animated series makes its comics debut with Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) at the helm! Soon after leading her crew on a planetary expedition aimed at building bridges and advancing Federation technology, Captain Freeman begins to suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time—until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games.
Gamespot
If Squid Game Season 3 Happens, It Could Feature Hollywood Stars
Netflix's Squid Game became a pop culture sensation and eventually became the streamer's most-watched of all time. As part of a special Squid Game press conference after winning six Emmys including Outstanding Director for Drama and Outstanding Lead actor, director Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about upcoming plans for the later seasons.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Andor to Girl in the Box: the seven best shows to stream this week
Diego Luna takes the lead in Disney’s latest Star Wars series – a dark and complex prequel to Rogue One – while the real-life kidnapping story of Colleen Stan is disturbing beyond belief
Digital Trends
V/H/S/99 channels Y2K hysteria in frightening teaser trailer
The next chapter in the V/H/S franchise heads back to the 20th century in V/H/S/99. The found-footage horror film revolves around themes specific to the time frame such as Y2K panic and the DVD boom. According to the film’s synopsis, “V/H/S/99 harks back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.”
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Gamespot
Tinykin Review - A Charming Collectathon Callback
As we grow up, we not only forget how it feels to be small, but also forget how it feels to exist in a world that's unfathomably big. For many of us, it's hard to retain our inherent sense of childlike wonder and our ability to see the extraordinary in the mundane. For this reason, I'll always harbor a special affinity for the things in life that do--the things that remind us of just what it's like to feel small, yet boundless. Splashteam's Tinykin is one such thing.
Gamespot
Immortal Red Sonja #6 - The Feasting Hall
A new storyline begins as Sonja the Red realizes her destiny. The journey has been long, the dangers grave. But with a fuller understanding of the cursed chainmail on her back, Sonja will strive to finish her quest before the dark forces on her path overwhelm...
