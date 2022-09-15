The following statement was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16:. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of STH 60 at around 7:00 am on Sept. 16. The incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man. This case is still evolving and we are limited in what we can release at this time as the investigation progresses, however, in the interest of transparency we are releasing the following preliminary information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO