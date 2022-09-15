ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, WI

Wisconsin man flees traffic stop, discards over 50 grams of crack cocaine

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested after fleeing authorities from Fond du Lac during a routine traffic stop. On September 16 around 1:30 p.m., an officer with the Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Main Street and Sheboygan Street.
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust

FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

The following statement was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16:. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of STH 60 at around 7:00 am on Sept. 16. The incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man. This case is still evolving and we are limited in what we can release at this time as the investigation progresses, however, in the interest of transparency we are releasing the following preliminary information.
Beaver Dam Fire Department Responds To Residential Fire

(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation....
Metro Market alcohol theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 2

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two men allegedly involved in a Metro Market theft on Thursday, Sept. 15. The alleged theft happened at the store near Appleton and County Line around 8:30 p.m. A suspect stole $439.99 worth of alcohol and clothing items.
Motorcycle Fatality Reported In Jefferson County

(Town of Concord) A motorcyclist was killed Friday in Jefferson County. Authorities responded to County Highway E, just south of Interstate 94 in the Town of Concord just before 6am. The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was northbound on County E traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The lone occupant on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown PD, Jefferson County Emergency Communications and Jefferson County Medical Examiner. The incident is still being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Speed is considered to be a contributing factor in the crash.
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
News – September 19, 2022

(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Medical Examiner has declared a male subject located in Beaver Dam deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police Chief John Kreuziger says officers were dispatched at approximately 1:33am yesterday (Sunday) to an outdoor area near 1201 Madison Street. The incident is under investigation. Kreuziger says there is no threat to the public.
