theadvocate.com
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
NOLA.com
Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.
As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
theadvocate.com
Highland Road office building sold for $3.67 million
A Highland Road office building that is the home of an international pipe company has been sold for $3.67 million. Pink Ribbon Realty LLC of Baton Rouge bought the building at 18444 Highland in a deal that closed Friday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. The seller was McGehee Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Business Report
See which Baton Rouge brands have made it big nationally
From Raising Cane’s to Marucci Sports to Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Greater Baton Rouge is home to more than a dozen companies with national acclaim. All were launched right here by local entrepreneurs who built their companies strategically and have managed to gain recognition for their enterprises far away from Baton Rouge’s levees and live oak trees.
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Five developments in flood hazard areas on Planning Commission agenda
The Planning and Zoning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish today will consider advancing five developments that are partially or fully in federally designated flood hazard areas. The Baton Rouge Group of the Sierra Club has raised concerns about the loss of natural flood retention capacity and bottomland hardwood forests...
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway
Louisiana Woman Killed in Morning Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash After Driver Runs Off Roadway. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed that on September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
Louisiana AG Landry Teams Up With New Orleans Mayor Cantrell
If you know anything about Louisiana politics, it sounds pretty weird to say that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have teamed up. But, in a weird 2022 twist, that's happening right now. Not only are Cantrell and Landry in agreement on something, but Landry...
brproud.com
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
WAFB.com
Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
theadvocate.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
KTAL
Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal,...
