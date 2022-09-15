ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

The Independent

Two brothers who died after jumping off ‘Jaws’ bridge in Martha’s Vineyard located by police

The bodies of two brothers who died in Massachusetts after a group of swimmers jumped off the iconic “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard have been recovered, authorities reported. A group of four friends reportedly leapt off the bridge late on Sunday night, but only two of the swimmers made it to shore after the plunge, the Coast Guard reported. “@USCGis is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge,” the USCG Northeast tweeted early on Monday morning, before noting the half a dozen agencies that were assisting in the search and rescue, which included the...
EDGARTOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod.Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."Police escorted buses of migrants from St. Andrews church in Edgartown where they had spent the past two nights to the ferry port on the island Friday morning. They arrived to the base by bus just after...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Daily Mail

Martha's Vineyard ships 50 illegal migrants to Cape Cod military base by ferry, as National Guard are called in over 'humanitarian emergency', after Gov. DeSantis' sent them to billionaire haven

Illegal immigrants who were flown in unannounced to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday are now being moved to a military base in Cape Cod. The 50 migrants have been put on buses by Gov. Charlie Baker to travel the 32 miles to Joint Base in Cape Cod (JBCC) just 48 hours after they landed in the billionaire’s enclave.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

'CBS Mornings' anchors fret over Florida migrants being relocated to Martha's Vineyard: 'Inhumane'

"CBS Mornings" anchors lamented Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., relocating illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday. Co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson each took turns spinning and or bashing DeSantis' move Thursday. King called it "inhumane," Burleson described it as a cynical, political move and Dokoupil spun it as DeSantis sending poor migrants to a "rocky island," although Martha's Vineyard is one of the nation's ritziest enclaves.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

2 Planeloads of Migrants Dropped Off on Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Guv

A pair of charter flights carrying around 50 migrants believed to be from Venezuela landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, sending local officials scrambling to respond. The arrival of the planes was first reported by Fox News, which cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the stunt’s instigator. “Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a spokesperson for DeSantis told the outlet. With little information available at first, at least two Massachusetts state lawmakers—Sen. Julian Cyr (D) and...
FLORIDA STATE
