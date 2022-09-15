ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

YourCentralValley.com

These 2 Clovis Unified schools won a national award

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of Clovis Unified schools have won the U.S. Department of Education’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Award. The announcement on Friday recognized a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. The Clovis Unified schools of Granite Ridge Intermediate and […]
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Business Spotlight – Matt Henderson, Realtor

Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce Business Spotlight. MADERA COUNTY MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — Matt Henderson is our newest Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce member, and we’re so happy to have him join us. I asked him a few questions, and here’s what he said:. My wife Donna and...
OAKHURST, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Heritage Day

Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park presents Heritage Day on September 17th, 2022. Check out all of the Amazing things we are planning. Be sure to bring the kids out for lots of fun and plenty of shopping and food for the adults too! Support your community! See you soon!
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

School shooting hoaxes bring back cell phone ban talk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There’s been three school shooting hoaxes in Central Valley schools this week alone: two at schools in Madera and one at Bullard High School in Fresno. For many, it’s brought up the question of whether banning phones at Bullard is still a good plan. Fresno Unified board trustee Terry Slatic says […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fresno Flats Newest Museum Curator

OAKHURST — Fresno Flats Historical Village and Park is beyond excited to have Stephanie Outhier participate in our little museum, being voted in as its newest museum curator. Some great things are happening at Fresno Flats, and it is so great to be attracting such talent. Be sure to come out for our next historical lecture and meet the newest member of the team.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

11-year-old student source of Madera school threat, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department identified the person who placed the threat at Nishimoto school Tuesday. Police say the person who placed the call was an 11-year-old student. Officials say this call was unrelated to a large number of false active shooting threats to various schools Wednesday.   Police say “they hope this […]
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

City Hires Prominent Attorney to Defend Council President at Taxpayers Expense

The city of Fresno hired a prominent criminal defense attorney to defend the City Council president in a criminal case, records show. Nelson Esparza faces two criminal counts based on an alleged conversation in April with then-City Attorney Douglas Sloan. The Fresno District Attorney’s Office charged Esparza with one felony count of attempted extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. If Esparza is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno GOP, Dems on Common Ground in Opposing Local Ballot Measure

In the era of political bitterness, the Fresno County Republican and Democratic parties found something they agree upon — opposition to Measure C. The $7 billion sales tax for county transportation is on the ballot this November for a 30-year renewal (2027-2057). It needs a yes vote from two-thirds of Fresno County voters to pass.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

What are the Top Concerns for Fresno Residents? Survey Says!

After two years in the top spot, worries about the COVID pandemic have been overtaken by other pressing concerns among city of Fresno residents. That’s according to an annual survey from the Fresno County Civic Engagement Table. Housing has now replaced COVID-19 as the top worry among many local...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season. Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season. Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 indicted for possession of firearms, ammunition in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  — The Department of Justice announced Thursday a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two residents of Washington state for possession of firearms and ammunition in Fresno County. A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Brian Ulises Rangel, 21, and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Everett, Washington, charging Rangel […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
SELMA, CA
montanaoutdoor.com

Fresno fishing report by Brian Olson 9.15.22

Fresno is 27% full. Inflow is 509 cfs and outflow is 202 cfs. Not much fishing going on, best bet in a boat is to cover water pulling crank baits looking for fish on your electronics. The Milk River below Fresno Dam through Havre is very good fishing for walleyes, northerns, and catfish. Fish the holes below the dam, through the Rookery and in town where access is allowed.
FRESNO, CA

