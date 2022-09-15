Read full article on original website
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
AOL Corp
Ozzy Osbourne is determined to tour again after 'nightmare' health setbacks: 'Survival is my legacy'
During the car ride to a surprise Aug. 8 performance in front of 30,000 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham, England, Ozzy Osbourne paused for a moment of quiet reflection. "The games were a quarter of a mile away from the school that I went to...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Beatles’ Revolver reissue shows band in new light: ‘This is the record where we were each most ourselves’
As the landmark 1966 album comes out again with revealing out-takes, two key figures tell of its enduring magic
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says living with Parkinson’s disease makes him feel like he’s “walking around in lead boots”
Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about living with Parkinson’s disease in a new interview, discussing the ongoing impact it has had on his life since his 2003 diagnosis. Speaking with The Observer to promote his new album ‘Patient Number 9’, Osbourne explained both the physical and mental toll the disease has taken on his life. “You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he explained to reporter Craig McLean, adding: “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”
Moonage Daydream review – cosmic Bowie doc is a mind-blowing labour of love
American director Brett Morgen’s kaleidoscopic collage of David Bowie’s life is a dazzling mashup of elegy, celebration and intimate portrait. In a poetic piece made for the BBC in 1998 about the work of British artist Richard Devereux, David Bowie confronted “a deep and formidable mystery: I’m dying. You’re dying. Second by second, all is transient. Does it matter?” Those words circle around Moonage Daydream, threading in and out of Brett Morgen’s unfolding screen elegy. They bookend Morgen’s maximalist collage of Bowie’s life, work and thoughts – from disposable glam-pop culture to timeless matters of life and death via a kaleidoscopic montage of music, mime, painting, acting, animation and dance, all filtered through a cosmic wardrobe of ever-changing clothes, hair and teeth.
According to Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Randy Rhoads "didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen"
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about the rumoured beef between guitarists Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, who he describes as "rivals"
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Taylor Hawkins recorded several unreleased tracks together
It turns out Ozzy Osbourne recorded additional unreleased tracks with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, according to Andrew Watt. In a new Rolling Stone feature, the producer revealed the pair had made several tracks that never made it onto Ozzy’s new album Patient Number 9. Hawkins was credited for drums and co-writing on three album tracks – ‘Parasite’, ‘Mr. Darkness’, and ‘God Only Knows’ – and the remaining tracks were due to be held back for a future project.
