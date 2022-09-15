Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
theadvocate.com
LSU business college adds to hall of distinction, CPA society announces board members
--- The Society of Louisiana CPAs has announced its 2022-23 Board of Directors:. Seth Norris of Ville Platte, was named the 2022-23 chair. Norris is the CFO of Cottonport Bank. John "Bryan" Ehricht was named chair-elect and will automatically become chair in August 2023. Ehricht is managing director with James,...
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
wbrz.com
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana Briefs for Sept. 18
LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture partnership to provide enhanced in-home health care services in the Baltimore area and 20 counties in Maryland. The Lafayette-based company will purchase majority ownership of the company and manage the company...
theadvocate.com
SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
theadvocate.com
2 local schools repeat as Blue Ribbon school winners - LSU Lab and St. James
LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle, having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools — the nation's highest school honor. These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national...
brproud.com
Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
theadvocate.com
Local executive has spent decades helping nonprofits. He's 2022's Golden Deeds Award winner
Manship Media executive Ralph Bender, who has dedicated decades of his life to offering financial advice to local nonprofits and volunteering, is the 2022 recipient of the Golden Deeds Award. “I have had the pleasure of volunteering alongside Ralph for several nonprofits and can attest that his sole motivation is...
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
stmarynow.com
St. Mary Leaders in Philanthropy
The Community Foundation of Acadiana named Jodi and Burt Adams as St. Mary's Leaders in Philanthropy at an awards event Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They're shown with longtime foundation CEO Raymond Hebert, left. The honorees were praised for their work with Central Catholic and Pharr Chapel, their mission work in the United States and abroad, and their service to universities and charitable organizations.
KPLC TV
La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rice is usually off the menu for people with diabetes, celiac disease or even high blood pressure. Now there is a new option that could be a game changer, and it is grown here in Louisiana. Low-glycemic rice was developed by scientists at the LSU...
theadvocate.com
Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and hunting season schedules
LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue. WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. GULF COUNCIL...
fox8live.com
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
