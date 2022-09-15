ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Marrero, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Briefs for Sept. 18

LHC Group and the University of Maryland Medical System signed a definitive agreement to form a new joint venture partnership to provide enhanced in-home health care services in the Baltimore area and 20 counties in Maryland. The Lafayette-based company will purchase majority ownership of the company and manage the company...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation

Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Will Sutton
Person
Lori Lightfoot
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#An African American
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
stmarynow.com

St. Mary Leaders in Philanthropy

The Community Foundation of Acadiana named Jodi and Burt Adams as St. Mary's Leaders in Philanthropy at an awards event Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. They're shown with longtime foundation CEO Raymond Hebert, left. The honorees were praised for their work with Central Catholic and Pharr Chapel, their mission work in the United States and abroad, and their service to universities and charitable organizations.
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the Outdoors calendar for meetings and hunting season schedules

LOUISIANA OUTDOORS FOREVER TECHNICAL ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 2 p.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. Health Committee, 10 a.m. & Aquaculture Committee, 11 a.m. meetings, same venue. WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY. GULF COUNCIL...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy