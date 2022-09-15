Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Farming, water and Wall Street on Colorado’s Western Slope
Editor’s note: This is part of a collaborative series on the Colorado River as the 100th anniversary of the historic Colorado River Compact approaches. The Associated Press, The Colorado Sun, The Albuquerque Journal, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Arizona Daily Star and The Nevada Independent are working together to explore the pressures on the river in 2022.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Arizona water officials worry about future access to Colorado River
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land to make way for his barley, wheat, Bermuda seed, cotton and melon fields. Farming never really took...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
First snowfall for Colorado high country whets winter appetite
Coloradans woke up to white stuff across the high country on Thursday morning as a low-pressure system followed moisture from Tropical Storm Kay. It was the first snowfall of the season. “It’s always exciting to see snow on the high peaks. It gets people psyched up for ski season,” Aspen...
Comments / 0