Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon in CDOT update

State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19, heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

'We were an island of care': Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week

The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services. Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s healthcare.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

3 Dillon Reservoir drownings this year makes it one of the deadliest Colorado waterways in 2022, but with high visitation — officials say drownings are rare

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported 36 total drownings statewide as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, setting a new record for Colorado. The previous record was set at 34 in 2020. The Dillon Reservoir accounted for three of those tallies, putting it among the deadliest waterways in Colorado according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife documentation, but officials say its deaths are marginal when compared to the number of visitors who frequent it.
DILLON, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Public invited to water resilience conference at Colorado Mountain College this week

This year’s fifth annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous focusing on the topic “Enhanced Observations for Water Resilience in the Yampa River Basin” will be hosted Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs. The educational water resources event is free and open to the public, but community members are asked to register online at yvsc.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Police volunteer program in full swing

The Steamboat Springs Police Department’s first volunteer program, Volunteers in Police Service, is barely a month old, but is already seeing traction. “We know not everyone has the time to become a police officer, but many are interested in helping our team and our city,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a press release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat swim team hires new coach following Worsley retirement

The Steamboat Springs Swim Team has a new coach in Charlie Coates. Upon the retirement of legendary Steamboat Springs swim team coach, Patti Worsley, the Old Town Hot Springs had big shoes to fill for the new coaching position. After a series of interviews and discussions, the team officially brought...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan

Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Janet Layman

Janet passed away quietly while at home under hospice with five of her six children by her side in Hayden. Janet was born in Ohio to Carl & Josephine Lightfoot. She moved to California in the 1960’s where she met Bill Layman, the love of her life. They were together 45 years until he passed on 7/31/12. She was adored by all. She raised six kids plus worked full time. After the kids had grown, they moved to Bend, Oregon to retire. After a few years moved on to Twin Falls, Idaho, then on to Cody, Wyoming. They liked to snowbird in Tucson, Arizona, so they worked summers to play in winter. Two years after Bill had passed, Janet’s family moved her to Hayden, Colorado to be closer to them. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Josephine, her sister Barb, Beloved husband Bill and two grandsons Eli and Jeremy. Survived by six children Ron (Leona) Cunningham, Ohio, Patty Hoyt, Colorado, Brenda (Tom) Bowlin, Oregon, Jim (Karen Finley) Cunningham, Oregon, Kim Cunningham, Colorado, and Jeff Cunningham, Colorado, Along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, Sister Ann, and Brother Joe, Ohio, plus nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be at Hayden Cemetery, Colorado Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets

Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play. The girls will be back...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week

Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rams volleyball drops sixth straight game

The Soroco volleyball team hit a rough patch in its season and despite staying competitive in the majority of games, the Rams have lost six consecutive matches. Playing against Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 17, Soroco lost in straight sets for just the second time this season as the team falls to a 1-8 record.
OAK CREEK, CO

