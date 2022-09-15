Read full article on original website
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday, Sept. 19, heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
‘We were an island of care’: Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week
The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services. Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s healthcare.
Expansion of Yampa River Core Trail westward getting closer to reality
Expanding the Yampa River Core Trail is getting closer to a reality, as local officials have identified more than half the funding needed to connect western neighborhoods to the rest of town. The expansion — which is being called Multi-Modal Trail West, though it is still casually being referred to...
3 Dillon Reservoir drownings this year makes it one of the deadliest Colorado waterways in 2022, but with high visitation — officials say drownings are rare
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported 36 total drownings statewide as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, setting a new record for Colorado. The previous record was set at 34 in 2020. The Dillon Reservoir accounted for three of those tallies, putting it among the deadliest waterways in Colorado according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife documentation, but officials say its deaths are marginal when compared to the number of visitors who frequent it.
Public invited to water resilience conference at Colorado Mountain College this week
This year’s fifth annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous focusing on the topic “Enhanced Observations for Water Resilience in the Yampa River Basin” will be hosted Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs. The educational water resources event is free and open to the public, but community members are asked to register online at yvsc.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous.
Another round of tropical storm-fueled rain coming to Steamboat Wednesday
After remnants of a Pacific Ocean hurricane brought about an inch of rain to parts of Steamboat Springs last week, more tropical storm-fueled moisture is in line to hit the Yampa Valley this week. It could maybe even bring a dusting of snow on Mount Werner. “It’s another impressive moisture...
Talks to annex Brown Ranch into Steamboat Springs to start this fall
Steamboat Springs City Council expressed a desire in a work session last week to start talks to annex the Brown Ranch into the city limits this year. That process would hopefully wrap up in time for voters to consider annexation in November 2023. At the Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session,...
Monday Medical: Help for incontinence is easily treated in an outpatient setting
A medical malady that both women and men share as they age is urinary incontinence. Many also share a reluctance to discuss it with their provider — men more than woman, although more women suffer from it (about 30 percent of older women compared to about 15 percent of men).
‘Why are we even still here?’ Rent hikes at Steamboat’s affordable options are pushing tenants to the edge
Upsurges in rent are aren’t new to Steamboat Springs, yet as some of the most affordable housing options such as Mountain Village Apartments and Flour Mill Apartments raise their monthly price, the presence of entry-level, moderately priced housing options in town might become a thing of the past. Kaitlyn...
Steamboat Police volunteer program in full swing
The Steamboat Springs Police Department’s first volunteer program, Volunteers in Police Service, is barely a month old, but is already seeing traction. “We know not everyone has the time to become a police officer, but many are interested in helping our team and our city,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a press release.
Steamboat swim team hires new coach following Worsley retirement
The Steamboat Springs Swim Team has a new coach in Charlie Coates. Upon the retirement of legendary Steamboat Springs swim team coach, Patti Worsley, the Old Town Hot Springs had big shoes to fill for the new coaching position. After a series of interviews and discussions, the team officially brought...
Obituary: Natalie Ethel Warsky Cowan
Natalie Ethel Warsky, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 14 at Somerby Senior Living in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Natalie was born September 10,1928 in Springfield, MA. Her parents were Lewis John Warsky and Ethel Fern Frennier. She graduated from Winchester High School, Winchester MA in 1946. Following high school, she attended Vermont Junior College in Montpelier, VT from 1946-1948 and earned a secretarial certificate.
Two Steamboat golfers advance to state tournament following eight-man playoff
Tied with seven others through 18 holes at the regional tournament, Steamboat Springs senior Jeremy Nolting headed to the 18th tee box of Eagle Ranch Golf Course for a playoff hole with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The regional tournament, which ran on Tuesday, Sept. 20,...
Obituary: Janet Layman
Janet passed away quietly while at home under hospice with five of her six children by her side in Hayden. Janet was born in Ohio to Carl & Josephine Lightfoot. She moved to California in the 1960’s where she met Bill Layman, the love of her life. They were together 45 years until he passed on 7/31/12. She was adored by all. She raised six kids plus worked full time. After the kids had grown, they moved to Bend, Oregon to retire. After a few years moved on to Twin Falls, Idaho, then on to Cody, Wyoming. They liked to snowbird in Tucson, Arizona, so they worked summers to play in winter. Two years after Bill had passed, Janet’s family moved her to Hayden, Colorado to be closer to them. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Josephine, her sister Barb, Beloved husband Bill and two grandsons Eli and Jeremy. Survived by six children Ron (Leona) Cunningham, Ohio, Patty Hoyt, Colorado, Brenda (Tom) Bowlin, Oregon, Jim (Karen Finley) Cunningham, Oregon, Kim Cunningham, Colorado, and Jeff Cunningham, Colorado, Along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, Sister Ann, and Brother Joe, Ohio, plus nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be at Hayden Cemetery, Colorado Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets
Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play. The girls will be back...
Meat, music and beer on tap as Storm Peak celebrates end of summer with ‘funky take on Oktoberfest’
The Storm Peak Brewery will celebrate the end of the summer with treats from Laura the Butcher’s MeatBar, German-style beer on tap, and The Rattlin 44’s and Brian Smith Band playing tunes at this year’s Sausage Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24. “It’s kind of like our funky...
Man charged in January shooting south of Steamboat claims self-defense in motion to dismiss case
The Routt County man charged in the shooting of an unarmed man outside his home in January says the shooting was in self-defense, according to a motion to dismiss the case filed by defense lawyers on Friday, Sept. 16. William Bryce Scholle, 40, was charged with two felonies — first-degree...
Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week
Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
Rams volleyball drops sixth straight game
The Soroco volleyball team hit a rough patch in its season and despite staying competitive in the majority of games, the Rams have lost six consecutive matches. Playing against Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 17, Soroco lost in straight sets for just the second time this season as the team falls to a 1-8 record.
