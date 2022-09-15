ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Responders maintain standards, patient safety despite ER crisis

By Craig Patti
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago
We feel it necessary to respond to the column in the Kitsap Sun by Dr. Niran Al-Agba, “Wait times are infuriating, but ambulance diversion is bad for our community.

Unfortunately, while sharing obvious concern for patient safety and the growing frustration of St. Michael’s Medical Center Dr. Al-Agba uses her platform to mischaracterize and minimize the function of pre-hospital emergency medical services, portraying EMS providers as nothing more than basic medical transportation. The statement “Right now, in Kitsap County, you are more likely to die of a heart attack…has everything to do with a new EMS directive adopted by the Kitsap County Fire Chiefs…” is hyperbolic and demonstrates a shocking lack of understanding of how the EMS system works in Kitsap.

To start, Kitsap County fire agencies are staffed by highly trained, educated and experienced EMS professionals whose job is to treat, triage, and determine the best course of action outside of a hospital for every ailment imaginable (and trust us, we get every situation called to 911 you can think). To suggest we would purposefully transport critical patients out of our way to make a point is careless.

Ambulance diversion is not a new phenomenon. When St. Michael’s (and for decades before, Harrison Medical Center) staffed two emergency departments, it was routine to send low-acuity, non-critical patients to the Silverdale emergency room to prevent overwhelming the Bremerton emergency room. This practice occurred nearly every day, the only difference being that it was St. Michael/Harrison directing this “diversion” while not affecting their financial bottom line. These low-acuity cases are the ones that may be diverted under this new guidance. EMS crews, specifically in the Central and South portions of Kitsap, routinely transport critical trauma patients to the trauma centers in Tacoma when it is more practical than waiting on air transport to Seattle, because that is where the most appropriate and definitive level of care is often located. These are decisions that are made every day by your professional firefighter/paramedics and EMTs following protocols that meet and often exceed national standards. 

The second point we want to emphasize is that the hospital destination is the choice of the patient. Dr. Al-Agba fails to mention in her piece that the directive issued by the Kitsap County fire chiefs states that providers are to ask the patient, during high wait times, if they would rather be transported to another appropriate hospital. The patient is making this decision with information provided by the EMS crews, not the other way around. Every day, patients request to be transported to specific hospitals not named St. Michael and those wishes are carried out to the best of our ability.

This issue is not about EMS crews not knowing where we are in line, as Dr. Al-Agba suggests. This is about patient care and emergency services. An ambulance being forced to wait in the hospital parking lot prevents patients from getting definitive care and delays EMS units from returning to service to be available for your emergency, resulting in prolonged response times. Across Kitsap County agencies, requests for service are up 8% from 2021, which is an increase of 2,182 calls year over year. Wait times at the hospital already compound increasing stress levels on the finite resources of your EMS response system.

And last, the statement that “many EMS leaders supported a single hospital solution” is inaccurate. Kitsap EMS leaders/providers had no decision-making input where the hospital was going to be located or how services were going to be delivered. Using a five-year old statement by a fire chief where an obvious conflict of interest exists to reinforce the writer's point does not represent the perspective of those doing the job.

Craig Patti, president of Bremerton Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 437, writes on behalf of Chris Rotter, Vice President; Alex Magallon, Secretary/Treasurer; Josh Murphy, Benny Cammarata and Josh Hasbrook.

