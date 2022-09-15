ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Coosa County Sheriff’s searching for 2 escaped inmates

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed

From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash

An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash

A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
MIDFIELD, AL
WAFF

County Line Road crash results in multiple injuries

Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected...
COUNTY LINE, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster reports train no longer blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The train has moved and the road is clear. Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW. CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved. Updates will be released as we receive more information. Subscribe...
ALABASTER, AL

