wbrc.com
Police charge suspect in hit-in-run accident that left a woman with Autism hospitalized
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police have charged a suspect in a hit and run in Helena. Jeremy Shaw is accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with autism then taking off. Police said this happened on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba Neighborhood. Maddie Hart’s dad said she was on...
ABC 33/40 News
Third arrest made in shooting death of 16-year-old in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A third person was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron. Daffron was killed in the 400 block of Alexander Road located in unincorporated Shelby County near Leeds on Wednesday, August 31. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said...
Third suspect arrested in connection to August fatal shooting
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August. SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday. Dickerson is currently being held […]
Shelby Reporter
Another arrest has been made involving the shooting near Leeds
LEEDS– Another arrest has been made for a case involving a shooting that happened near Leeds Thursday evening, Aug. 31. On Friday, Sept. 16 investigators arrested 18-year-old Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson of Goodwater. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dickerson is currently...
Coosa County Sheriff’s searching for 2 escaped inmates
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact […]
19-year-old autistic student on way to school bus injured in Helena hit-and-run
A 19-year-old autistic student on her way to school in Shelby County was hospitalized Thursday after she was injured in a hit-a-run while she was walking to catch a bus. The crash happened at just after 7 a.m. on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood, according to Helena police.
Grayson Valley busts yields 8 guns, 125 lbs. of weed
From The Tribune staff reports GRAYSON VALLEY — A search warrant executed in Grayson Valley on Wednesday resulted in the seizure of eight guns and 125 pounds of marijuana, according to the Birmingham Police Department. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement […]
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
Motorcyclist killed in overnight Bessemer crash
An overnight motorcycle crash in Bessemer left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Townsend. He was 38 and lived in Hueytown. The wreck happened at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Ninth Avenue North. Authorities said Townsend was the...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police find 2 men shot in a yard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Susan Lane Thursday night, according to Birmingham Police. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Susan Lane before 10:30 p.m. where they said they found two men shot in a yard. The preliminary investigation revealed one...
56-year-old Jefferson County man killed in fall from ladder while trimming limbs
A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a fall from a ladder in western Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla on a report that someone had fallen from a tree, said Lt. Joni Money.
ABC 33/40 News
Hueytown man killed in Bessemer motorcycle crash
A Hueytown man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Bessemer late Thursday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 38-year-old James David Townsend lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle while trying to pass traffic in the 4000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer. The crash happened just...
Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
WAFF
County Line Road crash results in multiple injuries
Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. Updated: 8 hours ago. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected...
Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD arrests 21-year-old in connection to homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Xavier Lee Lumpkin Jr., of Calera, was arrested for the murder of 35-year-old Courtney Craig, who was shot and killed on Friday, August 12, 2022, while in the 900 […]
wbrc.com
Alabaster reports train no longer blocking 6th Ave SW, 11th Ave SW
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The train has moved and the road is clear. Alabaster Police say a train is blocking 6th Avenue SW and 11th Avenue SW. CSX is currently unable to say when the train will be moved. Updates will be released as we receive more information. Subscribe...
Birmingham man arrested in deadly July shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Birmingham Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting back in July.
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
