Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools
A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
theadvocate.com
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
NOLA.com
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors
A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
AOL Corp
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can't afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Kenner Contractor facing big time for bad checks
Calling it a big misunderstanding Kenner businessman Tulio Murillo, Jr. is facing a pair of charges after subcontractors reported him to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney complaining he’d written bad checks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
theadvocate.com
SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
NOLA.com
Lakefront agency's own attorneys accuse members of plotting ouster in illegal meeting
Members of the Louisiana board that oversees Lakefront Airport, two marinas and other public properties along Lake Pontchartrain stand accused by their own attorneys of secretly plotting to oust their executive director and violating the state's open meetings law. The fracas centers on the Lakefront Management Authority, and has drawn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
NOLA.com
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
NOLA.com
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.
A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
an17.com
Madisonville Junior High student arrested for terrorizing
A 13-year-old Madisonville-area student was arrested Thursday (September 15) after he made comments about planning to bring a gun to school. The School Resource Officer at Madisonville Junior High was notified after several students overheard one of their classmates say he was going to a bring a gun to school on Friday and advise some students to stay home.
Three caught unlawfully harvesting oysters from a private lease in La.
According to Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, Lien Troung pled guilty to unlawfully harvesting oysters from a private lease in Port Sulphur.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
Comments / 0