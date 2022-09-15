ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

National Merit semifinalists named from New Orleans area schools

A total of 235 high school seniors in Louisiana, half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists. They are among 16,000 semifinalists from the Class of 2023 across the United States. They are now in the running for about 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth almost $28 million to be offered in the spring.
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Violations in Connection with Illegally Harvesting Oysters from a Private Lease. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on September 15, 2022, that on August 23, a Port Sulphur, Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations in the 25th Judicial District of Plaquemines Parish.
Well-known Kenner businessman accused of writing bad checks to subcontractors

A man the Kenner Business Association named its Member of the Year in 2020 has been accused of issuing worthless checks, records show. Tulio Murillo Jr., owner of C.M.C. Construction, was charged in June after two of his subcontractors approached the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office with complaints that checks he had written to them bounced.
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation

Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.

A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
Madisonville Junior High student arrested for terrorizing

A 13-year-old Madisonville-area student was arrested Thursday (September 15) after he made comments about planning to bring a gun to school. The School Resource Officer at Madisonville Junior High was notified after several students overheard one of their classmates say he was going to a bring a gun to school on Friday and advise some students to stay home.
