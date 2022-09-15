Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Gen X is cutting back on everything because of inflation—except retirement savings
Inflation has been wreaking havoc on just about everyone’s budget. But as Gen X inches closer to retirement, they’re “significantly” more concerned about rising prices than millennials or Baby Boomers, a recent survey finds. Some 88% of Gen Xers reported concern about rising inflation in June...
Why Social Security Benefits May Rise Less Than Retirees Expect in 2023
Some experts have estimated that seniors could see an 11.4% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. Inflation continued to cool in August, according to the U.S. Labor Department, making an 11.4% COLA unlikely. Seniors are still on pace to see the largest COLA in four decades next year. You’re reading a...
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
Nearly 90% of current retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet. In less than two months, the final puzzle piece will be in place to calculate Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. Despite a historic expected increase in monthly benefits, COLA has proved to be...
Why Social Security Retirees Should Mark Oct. 13 On Their Calendars
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 on Oct. 13. It could be the biggest COLA adjustment in years to account for surging inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
How Much Will Your Social Security Benefits Increase in 2023 Based on Current Inflation?
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
Social Security: How Much Will 2023 COLA Be Based on Latest CPI Numbers?
With 2023 fast approaching, Social Security beneficiaries will soon get a definite answer on how much their monthly payments will go up next year based on the current quarter’s inflation rate. For now, the estimated Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is 8.7%, according to The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan seniors advocacy group.
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
Social Security: 8.7% COLA Increase for 2023 Largest In Four Decades – Will It Be Enough?
Inflation was still red hot in August, and not-for-profit advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) said that it anticipates the Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) to be 8.7%, based on the new Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data through August. However, the increase might not be sufficient to deal with inflation, according to TSCL.
Don’t own a home? There are still big incentives for you in the Inflation Reduction Act
If you own a house, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will pay you to help fight climate change with a long list of incentives for emission-reducing tools like solar panels and heat pumps. But even if you rent, some of the incentives still apply. If your apartment uses gas heat...
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Social Security's 2023 Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be the Largest in 40 Years
Social Security benefits could increase more in 2023 than they have in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security was already a substantial 5.9% -- equal to about $93 a month. But, by June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was already up to 9.1%.
Social Security's 2023 COLA: It's a Good News/Bad News Scenario
Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is the program's most anticipated annual announcement. Social Security checks could see historic nominal-dollar increases in the upcoming year. However, this "raise" could prove disappointing in other respects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes in 2023 (and the 1 Thing That's Finally Not Changing)
Social Security is a dynamic retirement program that's constantly undergoing changes. In 2023, retirees and workers can expect three big differences. However, one persistent Social Security change has come to an end. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Where'd My 11%+ Social Security Raise Go?
Annual cost-of-living adjustments will help Social Security recipients make ends meet. But the outlandish estimates for a COLA of 11% or higher simply aren't going to pan out for retirees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Inflation hitting day-to-day necessities like food and rent
NEW YORK -- Wall Street is continuing to find its footing Wednesday after stocks tumbled to their worst day in two years following the latest inflation report. The Dow lost more than 1,200 points Tuesday when the report on consumer prices was released. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook spoke with consumers and experts to see how they're dealing with the squeeze on their finances. "I'm applying to grad school, so I have to make sure I can apply to a certain amount that will fit my budget," college student Elijah Jones told Westbrook. Anxiety looms for Jones, who is not only waiting to hear back from...
Here's how inflation will soon impact your tax bracket
Every year, the IRS adjusts many provisions to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual tax brackets to how much you can save in your individual retirement account, or IRA. With inflation running near a 40-year high, experts say some big changes are in store for taxpayers. The IRS makes these changes to avoid "bracket creep" from the rising cost of living, noted American Enterprise Institute's Kyle Pomerleau, an expert on taxes. Without such adjustments, workers who received pay increases to keep up with inflation would be bumped into higher tax brackets, even though their standard of living remained...
Most U.S. workers say their pay isn't keeping up with inflation
Most U.S. workers say they are struggling to cover everyday expenses as stubbornly high inflation gobbles up pay gains, a new survey shows. Even as wage growth rose to its highest in years during the pandemic, employees say their earnings aren't keeping pace with the highest inflation in decades. Indeed, 55% said their incomes have not kept pace with rising costs of everyday goods and services, according to Bankrate. That includes half of those Americans who received pay increases.
Americans are paying more and getting less as inflation hits home
Rising inflation has meant fewer restaurant meals, getaways and even doctor visits for many Americans, as nearly 4 in 10 say their family finances have gotten worse in the last year.
