Appleton, WI

The 31st annual Fox Cities Marathon is this weekend. Here are some things to know.

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
APPLETON – This weekend, racers will make their way through Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Kimberly, Combined Locks, Darboy and Fox Crossing for the 31st annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon presented by Miron Construction.

Events include a marathon, a half marathon, a relay marathon, a 10K, a 5K, two kids events and a health and wellness expo.

Here are a few things to know about this weekend's events:

What are registration numbers like?

Between all events, about 3,400 race participants will take part.

The Fox Cities Marathon returned last year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year registration numbers have reflected a continued eagerness of returning to in-person events, first-year race director Julie Johnson said.

"It's very, very strong, as compared to last year coming off of the pandemic. We have 26 different states, and we have Canada joining us," Johnson said.

She has participated in the marathon three times, and has served on various committees for the marathon.

Johnson said there has been a late push in registration, in part due to the cancellation of the Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon.

The Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, which was scheduled for Oct. 2, was canceled last week after organizers and the city of Milwaukee were unable to come to an agreement on permits.

Although Sunday's marathon is two weeks ahead of what athletes were planning for the Milwaukee race, which likely interferes with their training schedules, Johnson said as of Tuesday more than 40 people from the Lakefront Marathon had registered for the Fox Cities Marathon races.

"What's really great about it is many people have emailed me or called me and said, 'I'm not familiar with the Fox Cities,'" Johnson said. "Come out, we've rolled out the red carpet for you, take a peek at who we are."

What is the schedule of events?

The weekend kicks off Friday evening with the Diaper Dash & Toddler Trot and Kids Fun Run, which take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Drive, in Grand Chute.

Then, the 10K and 5K run/walks begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with start and finish lines at Riverside Park, 500 E. Wisconsin Ave., in Neenah.

The biggest events come Sunday morning. The marathon, half marathon and marathon relay all begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, starting at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Valley Campus, 1478 Midway Road, in Menasha, and finishing at Riverside Park.

The OSMS Health & Wellness Expo is held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus Field House and Communication Arts Center, 1478 Midway Road, in Menasha. The expo features nearly 30 vendors sharing information, selling products and offering samples related to fitness, nutrition and sports. Race participants also can pick up their packets for Saturday and Sunday races at the expo.

Where will runners be traveling?

One fun aspect of the Community First Fox Cities Marathon is that racers travel through multiple communities, Johnson said.

"I think with people coming up here, I don't think that they quite understand it's the Fox Cities. If you're not from northeast Wisconsin, you don't realize that it goes through actually different communities, it's not just Appleton," she said.

The full marathon and half marathon events start in Menasha and finish in Neenah. The full marathon travels through seven Fox Cities communities. The full marathon utilizes 49 streets and seven trails: CE Trail, Sunset Park Trail, Newberry Trail, Friendship Trail, North Lake Street Trail, Herb & Dolly Smith Park Trail and Arrowhead Park Trail.

An interactive course map is available online.

Will the weather cooperate?

Temperatures during Saturday's and Sunday's races are expected to reach the low to mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

There is about a 50% chance of rain during Sunday's races, but according to forecasts from the National Weather Service, chances of thunderstorms remain low.

"Humidity is looking like it could creep in, and so with that, we are just taking precautions and making sure that we have enough water everywhere for our participants," Johnson said. "It's nothing drastic, it's just something we need to pay attention to."

How are winners recognized?

Overall winners for each race are recognized by their time according to the starting gun. The full marathon recognizes five overall male and female winners, while all other races will recognize three.

Winners by age division are recognized by chip time. All races will recognize three male and female winners in each age division.

The Fox Cities Marathon is certified as a Boston Marathon qualifier. Marathon finishers who qualify at Sunday's race will be eligible to compete in the 2024 Boston Marathon.

The Fox Cities Marathon offers no prize money to top finishers — instead, money raised by the races is donated to nonprofits in the community, Johnson said.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

