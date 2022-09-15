ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation

Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute

Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours

A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA

