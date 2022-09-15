Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
SCORE sets seminar for start-ups, Tiger Town Realty gets new affiliation
Baton Rouge Area SCORE will hold a virtual seminar on basic finances for start-ups from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The event covers such topics as critical record keeping, income and expense projections, cash flow analysis, tax issues and business structure. To register, go to batonrougearea.score.org. New Orleans Realtors...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
theadvocate.com
New staffers at LSU Alumni Association, doctor joins Baton Rouge General robotics institute
Rachel Burke and Jan McBride have joined the LSU Alumni Association staff. Burke was named executive assistant to the president and will serve as secretary to the board of directors. She was previously executive assistant at Waskey Bridges, Inc. and held administrative support roles at several companies, among them, Petroleum Service Corp. She earned an associate’s degree in general studies at Bossier Parish Community College.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud
Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
theadvocate.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
theadvocate.com
Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
Comments / 0