Lubbock, TX

William Shatner, Wrath of Khan coming to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Tickets for an evening with William Shatner Jan. 13 at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences go on sale Friday.

Following a screening of the classic film, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with Shatner.

Tickets for William Shatner - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and range in price from $43.75 to $103.75 plus taxes and fees. More information and tickets can be found online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

