William Shatner, Wrath of Khan coming to Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall

Tickets for an evening with William Shatner Jan. 13 at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences go on sale Friday.

Following a screening of the classic film, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his storied career, including answering audience questions. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include a post-show photo op with Shatner.

Tickets for William Shatner - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and range in price from $43.75 to $103.75 plus taxes and fees. More information and tickets can be found online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at The Buddy Holly Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.