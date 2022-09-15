ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker

Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 Emmys

The 2022 Emmys had a Pete Davidson surprise up their sleeves. Pete made an unannounced appearance at the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series to Ted Lasso. It marked the first major event for Pete since splitting with Kim Kardashian on Aug. 5.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First With LaNisha Cole

Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby. The Wild N' Out creator announced the birth of his ninth child, and the first with his first baby with model LaNisha Cole. "Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, LaNisha, and their newborn baby girl, who appears to have been born by C-section. "Once again, Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." Cannon added: "I promise to love this little girl with all my heart," he continued. "Regardless what anyone says…I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite being God ordained me to be."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Cancels Reality Competition After One Season

Deadline reports that after just one season, CBS has canceled the celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge. The show followed the Survivor model and featured nine celebrities who traded luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks as they tested their minds and bodies to their capacity. Unlike previous competitions, instead of eliminations, each celebrity had to rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Bids Farewell to Beloved '90s Sitcom

Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.
TV SERIES
People

SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Calls Season 48 a 'Transition Year' in the Wake of 7 Cast Members' Exits

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also confirmed that four new cast members are joining for the new season Saturday Night Live is ready to welcome a "different generation" of talent, says creator Lorne Michaels. In the wake of seven cast members' exits since May, Michaels acknowledged on Monday that season 48 "will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult." "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels, 77, told reporters backstage at the 74th...
TV SERIES
Simplemost

Nonbinary Cast Member Joins ‘SNL’

Molly Kearney will become the first openly nonbinary cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”. Kearney, who uses the pronouns they/them, will make their debut on the show’s 48th season. The actor, who is from Cleveland, was recently featured on Amazon’s remake of “A League of Their Own.” They...
CELEBRITIES

