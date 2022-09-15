Read full article on original website
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
As he prepares to celebrate a major milestone, 'Saturday Night Live's' longest-running cast member is adding a new role to his repertoire: Emmy host.
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
‘SNL’ New Cast Members: Meet The Talent Joining Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong & More
The new TV schedule for Fall 2022 is rolling out and with it comes the announcement of the new cast members for Saturday Night Live! The iconic sketch comedy show will be adding four new talented comedians as featured players for its 48th season after some of its brightest stars, like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson, exited last season.
‘SNL’ Adds Four Mystery Cast Members to Season 48, Lorne Michaels Hints at More to Come
As Saturday Night Live prepares for a major overhaul in Season 48, longtime producer Lorne Michaels is teasing what fans can expect when the cast and crew returns to Studio 8H this fall. SNL, which won Outstanding Variety Series for the sixth year in a row at the 2022 Emmy Awards, lost seven cast members after the Season 47 finale.
SNL Creator Lorne Michaels Calls Season 48 a 'Transition Year' in the Wake of 7 Cast Members' Exits
Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels also confirmed that four new cast members are joining for the new season Saturday Night Live is ready to welcome a "different generation" of talent, says creator Lorne Michaels. In the wake of seven cast members' exits since May, Michaels acknowledged on Monday that season 48 "will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult." "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels, 77, told reporters backstage at the 74th...
Saturday Night Live adds its first openly nonbinary person to cast for 48th season
Saturday Night Live is making history, adding its first ever openly nonbinary cast member to its comedy routine.
Nonbinary Cast Member Joins ‘SNL’
Molly Kearney will become the first openly nonbinary cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”. Kearney, who uses the pronouns they/them, will make their debut on the show’s 48th season. The actor, who is from Cleveland, was recently featured on Amazon’s remake of “A League of Their Own.” They...
