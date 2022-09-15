Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Major Update On Charlotte’s WWE Return, WrestleMania 39 Plans
Welcome back? The WWE women’s division has come a very long way in the last few years, with the new additions to the women’s roster changing almost everything about the division at once. There have been some new stars coming up since then and some of them have made a huge impact of their own, but the original crop is still there. Now we might be on the way to seeing some of them clash.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Negotiations Hit A Snag
That isn’t a no. There have been a lot of returns to the WWE as of late and that has made for some very interesting moments. Several former WWE stars have come back to the company after the massive releases of the last two years, but there are still some names out there to bring back. Some of them are more complicated than others though, and now we know some more details on perhaps the biggest name left.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Ricky Steamboat's In-Ring Future
A dragon that has long been dormant is finally returning to battle this fall! It was announced today via Sports Illustrated that legendary WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is making a return to in-ring action for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina's Dorton Arena. "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we're excited to bring a legend back to the ring," Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins said. "Interest will be high, and ticket sales will begin today."
wrestlinginc.com
Lince Dorado Makes Announcement Regarding His Pro Wrestling Future
Former "WWE 205 Live" star Lince Dorado has provided an update in relation to his future bookings. Dorado, who departed WWE in November 2021 after requesting to be released (alongside Lucha House Party partner Gran Metalik) months prior, has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will fulfill the rest of the booked dates he has for 2022, but will no longer accept dates for next year.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/16/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The WWE has revealed that Logan Paul will be appearing on tonight’s show; however, they did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which has seen WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
Yardbarker
WWE & Bray Wyatt have talked about return, Triple H has more surprises planned
WWE and Bray Wyatt have had discussions regarding his potential return to the company. Our own Dave Meltzer addressed recent talks that have occurred between the two sides in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding talk of Wyatt returning, there were definitely talks in that direction. At...
PWMania
How Vince McMahon Reacted to Chris Jericho Signing With AEW
During a recent episode of his podcast, Chris Jericho discussed the rise of the AEW brand and made the following comments regarding WWE. “I did give WWE a chance though, I did give them a chance I said here’s the offer that I’ve gotten from this new company and I was told, Vince says to take it. I think he thought I was bluffing, I took it then about a week later Vince was like ‘you took it?’, I said yeah, he said, ‘can you get out of it?’. No! You told me to take it why would I try and get out of it? He was asking me like ‘what kind of a TV deal have they got?’, I was like ‘you can’t ask me these questions!’”
Yardbarker
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
ComicBook
AEW Grand Slam 2022 Full Card Announced
AEW's Grand Slam event returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY on Sept. 21 for the second year in a row. Coming off the chaos of All Out and its now-infamous post-show media scrum, the young promotion will look to bounce back with a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite followed by an AEW Rampage taping. While last year's show was headlined by a non-title bout between then-champion Kenny Omega and a debuting Bryan Danielson, this year's event is all about crowning a new AEW World Champion after CM Punk was stripped of the title last week. A six-man tournament was announced with the finals being confirmed last night, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.
ComicBook
Several AEW Suspensions Lifted As Backstage Fight Investigation Continues
As All Elite Wrestling returns to normalcy on television, the backstage atmosphere is still feeling the effects of the AEW All Out backstage fight. The promotion brought in an independent firm to investigate the situation and determine the actual story, as parties involved have conflicting recollections. From CM Punk and Ace Steel's perspective, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega barged into Punk's locker room and posed an immediate threat, which is why things turned physical. From the Bucks and Omega's point of view, they simply opened Punk's locker room door, and Punk began throwing punches almost immediately.
