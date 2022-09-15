ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police used DNA under fingernails to make arrest 6 years after Indianapolis woman's homicide

By Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
 5 days ago

Update: This article was updated Sept. 16, 2022 with more details about the police investigation.

Six years after police found an Indianapolis woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound south of Brookside Park, investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with her 2016 homicide.

Jaylaun Walker, 23, was arrested and faces a murder charge from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for his role in the death of 41-year-old Angela Wright, according to a news release Thursday.

Police used DNA evidence collected from under Wright's fingernails to make Walker's arrest, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wright was found early July 14, 2016 in the 3000 block of Nowland Avenue, just south of Brookside Park, suffering from apparent head trauma.

According to a timeline created by detectives, Wright was in a red Silverado on Nowland Avenue at about 4:53 a.m. A witness said they heard a pop outside of their home at about 5 a.m. Two minutes later, witnesses who drove past said they saw Wright lying in the street. At about 5:05 am, 911 was called and officers arrived about ten minutes after, the affidavit said.

Medics pronounced Wright dead at the scene, and the Marion County coroner's office later ruled she died of a gunshot wound.

Police matched fingerprints found on the red Silverado to Walker, according to the affidavit. Investigators discovered that Jaylaun Walker stayed at his father's home on North Dearborn Street during the time of Wright's murder, which is two-tenths of a mile away from where the murder occurred, the affidavit said.

On July 12, 2022, investigators interviewed Walker, who said he had never seen or had contact with Wright.

When interviewed again on Aug. 10, Walker confirmed his stepfather lived at North Dearborn address when the murder occurred and said he stayed there on-and-off during the time.

Investigators asked why Walker's fingerprints were on the red Silverado and he told them he used to break into cars in the area. He maintained he didn't know Wright, the affidavit said.

Investigators spoke with Walker again Aug. 31. When they told him his DNA was found on Wright's body, he said he remembered walking to a pickup and speaking with a female but never got into the truck, according to the affidavit.

Video shows the pickup was parked on Nowland Avenue for about seven to nine minutes before Wright was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Walker told police he did not have a struggle with Wright.

The DNA recovered from Wright's right hand fingernails matched Walker's, according to the affidavit.

Walker was already in custody for a prior armed robbery that occurred in June 2022, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He did not have an attorney publicly listed as of Sept. 16, 2022.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Charles Benner at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Phyllis Cha at pcha@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @phyllischa.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Police used DNA under fingernails to make arrest 6 years after Indianapolis woman's homicide

