ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

North Jersey Male Athlete of the Week cherishes being 'the guy'

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeJi7_0hx7pSGA00

Ask Elmwood Park coach Tom Mulligan to describe what Alex Picinich means to the Crusader football team and he doesn't hesitate.

"He's our guy,'' Mulligan says simply. "Everything we need as a team, he'll do. He doesn't care what position he's at; receiver, tailback, even guard if we need him on offense; and he runs the show on defense. He's like a coach out there.''

Picinich relishes the role.

"I think football is my favorite sport,'' said the 6-foot-2, 165-pound three-sport standout, who plays small forward on the basketball team and catcher on the baseball team. "I have a real IQ for the game and I can play any position.

"Maybe whatever sport is in season is my favorite sport. But I think I show out the most in football."

While his statistics are good (he scored three touchdowns last Friday night on just 10 touches), Picinich's biggest strength may lie in his energy and enthusiasm. In his four years at Elmwood Park, he's seen it all.

"When he was a freshman, we went 0-10, then we got shut down by COVID the next year, and last year we moved to the Union Division and went 4-5," Mulligan said. "He's been a vital part of all of that and we think we can win the division this year."

"I'm always trying to build a team bond and team chemistry because without it you can't win," Picinich said. "I'm always telling the younger kids to keep up their energy and I try to lead that way."

Mulligan said his captain shows the same energy and enthusiasm at practice as in games, vital traits on a team that 39 underclassmen on a roster of 46 players.

On Friday night, all the points in Elmwood Park's 22-13 win over Palisades Park/Leonia were scored in the first half, 18 of them by Picinich, who caught touchdown passes of 23 and 41 yards and put the Crusaders ahead for good on a seven-yard TD run in the second quarter.

In the second half, Pal Park/Leonia controlled the ball for most of the half until Picinich made one more big play, this time from his defensive safety position.

On fourth-and-goal with about two minutes to play, he read the quarterback's eyes, raced to the spot and batted the pass down with authority, putting an end to any last-minute comeback hopes.

"If I was younger, I might gone for the interception, but the smartest thing I could do was knock it down so that's what I did," he said.

That's what winners do.

Alex Picinich

Sport: Football

School: Elmwood Park

Class: Senior. Age: 17

Accomplishment: He led the Crusaders to their first season opener win since 2014, scoring three touchdowns and breaking up a pass at the goal line to clinch Elmwood Park's 22-13 win over Palisades Park/Leonia.

Also nominated: Robert Fuerst of Ramsey, Cole Hughes of Park Ridge and Alejandro Camarena of Pascack Hills for football, and Niccolò Bongiorno of Tenafly for soccer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Ridge, NJ
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
City
Ramsey, NJ
City
Tenafly, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Wayne Valley gets revenge for 39-point postseason loss in emotional home win over West Essex

The Wayne Valley football team had a list entering the 2022 season. West Essex was on top of that list in big bold letters. After a miserable 3-7 year last season that ended with a 42-3 loss to West Essex in the first round of the North 1, Group 3 Tournament, Wayne Valley did not look like it belonged on the same field as West Essex -- a perennial North Jersey power -- just 11 months ago.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Zieser named the new athletic director at Union High School

UNION, NJ — Ron Zieser is Union High School all over and has been for 30 years now. Zieser was a Farmer student-athlete, Class of 1997, and has taught history at UHS for 18 years. Now, he’s been named just the third UHS athletic director since the first head...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Jack Grusser’s five-touchdown night propels No. 7 Ramapo past Sparta

There wasn’t much wrong that Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser could do on Friday night. The savvy senior always seemed in control of the situation, even when he was flushed out of the pocket by an on-rushing defender. He was cool, calm and collected on every play, making Sparta’s defense pay almost every time he had the ball in his hands running Ramapo’s offense.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey Male Athlete#The Union Division
essexnewsdaily.com

Former NFL player gives back to Orange with new 51-unit multifamily building

ORANGE, NJ — A new 74,000-square-foot residential building, dubbed The Legacy, has begun construction at 751 Vose Ave. in Orange. Avison Young, a real estate services firm with offices in Morristown, will provide construction management services and act as the general contractor over the course of the projected 12-month construction period. The ground-up, five-story building, developed by former professional football player Kimble Wright, will add 51 new residential units to the community and will replace a vacant lot.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop wins Devils’ Buy Black program, will get helmet advertising in 2022-23

Former Rutgers defensive tackle Eric LeGrand can add another accomplishment to his resume. On Thursday, LeGrand Coffee House –– which was founded by LeGrand in his hometown of Woodbridge –– was named the recipient of the Devils’ Buy Black Partnership, which will place the business’ logo on the team helmet for every away game in the 2022-23 season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
riverdalepress.com

Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach

Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
MANHATTAN, NY
chattanoogacw.com

UT Football player removed from team following arrest for domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee Football player has been removed from the team following an arrest for domestic assault, according to WATE. Security footage from the university campus was a part of the police investigation. WATE reports that 23-year-old Savion Herring of Irvington, NJ was arrested and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hobokengirl.com

Real Housewives of NJ Star Dolores Catania is a Total Jersey Girl

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has been a Jersey girl her entire life, never steering away more than 15 miles from her childhood home. Even though actual filming for the reality show takes place a few months out of the year, Dolores considers it a full-time job – on top of the full-time job she takes on as a mother of two. Her fan base, which has grown over the six seasons she’s been part of the show, is now considered her friend group, and her castmates are like the sorority sisters she’s never had. Despite the drama, Dolores believes RHONJ has given her “the greatest gift.” Read on to learn what that is and for HG’s exclusive interview.
CELEBRITIES
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy