Knox County, TN

Former Knox News digital director Jack Lail to receive SPJ award

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
Former Knox News digital director Jack Lail has been selected for the Howard S. Dubin Outstanding Pro Member Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Named after a devoted SPJ member in Chicago, the Howard S. Dubin Award is given to members who have gone above and beyond in their devotion at both a national and local chapter level. There are two awards given per year: one for chapters with 75 or more members, and one for chapters with fewer than 75 members. It will be presented Oct. 29.

Lail retired from Knox News in 2019 after 35 years in the newsroom.

He has been involved with the East Tennessee SPJ chapter since 1984 and served as its president throughout the 1990s. Lail serves as a member of the East Tennessee chapter's board.

"I was surprised and honored," Lail said. "I'm pleased."

