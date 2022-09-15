ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing man who wanted to train young girls as sex slaves sentenced

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdrBP_0hx7pN5l00

GRAND RAPIDS − A Lansing man who arranged to meet two young girls for sex early this year has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Robert Duane Wicke, 60, thought he was meeting a mother from California and her two daughters, ages 7 and 9, when he was arrested in Grand Rapids in March, court records indicate. But the person he had been communicating with online turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

Wicke eventually accepted a plea deal and was sentenced Monday to life in prison for attempted coercion and enticement and concurrent 20-year terms on four child pornography counts.

U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering also ordered he spend 10 years on supervised release if ever leaves prison.

Posing as the "not so good momma" of two young girls, an undercover agent based in San Francisco began communicating with "domfamman" − a name Wicke was using on the Kik messaging platform − in December 2021, according a criminal complaint filed in March.

After a long discourse, the agent and Wicke arranged to meet in Grand Rapids so he could take the two girls and train them as sex slaves, the complaint said. He sent her several pornographic videos, including ones showing child sexually abusive activity, the agent testified in the complaint.

Wicke was eventually indicted on seven criminal counts and pleaded guilty to five counts in May, including the coercion count and distributing and possessing child pornography, court records show.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
State
California State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Slaves#Fbi Agent#San Francisco#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Fbi#Kik
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy