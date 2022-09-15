ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Utah Tech leans into polytechnic vision, invites speakers to talk technology and society

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago
Adam Dorr, a social scientist whose recent work proposes “rethinking humanity” amid the disruptions caused by new energy sources and storage technologies, is slated this month to lead off a new lecture series at Utah Tech University aimed at furthering the institution’s polytechnic mission.

UT’s new “Human<–>Tech” speaker series is set to start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with Dorr scheduled to present a lecture titled, “Rethinking Humanity: Reasons for Optimism Amidst the Disruptions.”

Dorr’s lecture is a free public event open to anyone, as is every event planned as part of the lecture series, according to UT officials. The lecture is slated to take place in the Zion Room, located on the fifth floor of the Holland Centennial Commons on the UT campus.

“Adam Dorr’s work on the impact of social and environmental disruptions on humanity is very much in keeping with UT’s human-centered approach to problem-solving,” said Dr. Stephen Lee, dean of Utah Tech’s College of Humanities & Social Sciences. “While we face grave challenges ahead, Dr. Dorr’s work shows why it is both necessary and economically viable to address those big problems now.”

Dorr is the director of research for RethinkX, an independent think tank and research group that works to analyze and forecast technology-driven disruptions and their potential impacts on society.

The group recently published a book called “Rethinking Humanity,” available as a free download online, investigating disruptions in the global energy sector and the potential implications on people.

“The knock-on effects for society will be as profound as the extraordinary possibilities that emerge,” states the published description of the book on the group’s website. “For the first time in history, we could overcome poverty easily. Access to all our basic needs could become a fundamental human right. But this is just one future outcome. The alternative could see our civilization collapse into a new dark age. Which path we take depends on the choices we make, starting today.”

The new lecture series was organized through a collaboration between UT’s College of Humanities & Social Sciences and the Division of Academic Affairs. Over the course of the year, UT will host presentations that investigate the relationship between technology and society, part of the university’s mission to be “the only open, inclusive, comprehensive polytechnic university in the nation.”

“Utah Tech’s comprehensive polytechnic mission encourages the faculty and staff to reimagine how we address societal challenges,” said Dr. Michael Lacourse, UT’s vice president of academic affairs and provost.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

