Presidential Election

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
Joe Biden
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt

A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
