Biden Restarts Tradition Abandoned During Trump's Tenure: Why Obamas Are Arriving At White House On Wednesday
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn
Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
Trump Vs. Biden: Who Would Americans Vote For If 2024 Election Was Held Right Now? New Poll Finds Out
A majority of Americans do not want Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, according to a new poll, while another indicates he’s behind President Joe Biden in a hypothetical contest. What Happened: A new poll from PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll indicates that 61% of Americans don’t want...
Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does
The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
Kamala Harris draws scrutiny over claims she refused to eat grapes until her 20s
Vice President Kamala Harris has drawn scrutiny over recent claims about her participation in a labor movement during her youth.
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
"My heart breaks for anyone this weak, this lost—so lost that you need to love, to adore, and feel a deep devotion to a politician," said one commenter.
Ilhan Omar calls Ted Cruz a 'miserable little weasel' for attempting to overturn Biden's student-loan forgiveness in court
Sen. Ted Cruz told the Washington Post he's "brainstorming" ways to block student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ilhan Omar isn't too concerned it'll happen.
Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says
Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President
With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms
More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
Networks refused to air Biden's primetime address live because it was too political
Several major news networks opted not to air President Joe Biden's "soul of the nation" address on Thursday night, due in part to the contents of the speech and for how close the speech was given ahead of the midterm elections. CBS, NBC, ABC, and Fox News did not air...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Lauren Boebert has gone to a place of "lesbian dance theory" in an attempt to slam Biden
In a recent appearance on Fox News, Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) weighed in on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and, in doing so, provided a quote that has caused ripples of discourse throughout the weekend. "How the heck can Joe Biden call America-first conservatives a threat to Democracy with...
Republicans use Pelosi’s own words against her as they urge her to press Biden on student debt
A group of House Republicans sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to press President Joe Biden on his student debt forgiveness plan, citing her own words about the president’s authority. Representative Jody Hice of Georgia led a group of 93 other House Republicans asking her to press the president on his plan. Mr Biden announced his policy last week, which would forgive $10,000 worth of debt for individuals earning up to $125,000 a year, while Pell Grant recipients could receive $20,000 in debt cancellation. But GOP figures including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, as...
