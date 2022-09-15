Fall River man charged in hit-and-run that left Tiverton man in critical condition

A Fall River, Massachusetts, man is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash that left a Tiverton man in critical condition.

Tiverton police announced on Thursday that Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Jefferson Street, Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. Tieng was also arraigned in Fall River District Court charging him with being a fugitive from justice. He was ordered held without bail pending extradition to Rhode Island, police said in a release.

Tiverton landfill:The last municipal landfill in RI closes in three months. What's next in Tiverton?

According to Tiverton police, on Sept. 11 at approximately 6:45 p.m. the Tiverton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 501 Bulgarmarsh Road for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, responders found a 32-year-old Tiverton man unresponsive on the side of the roadway. Through the subsequent investigation, officers learned the victim was traveling east on Bulgarmarsh Road in a Volkswagen sedan. Bystanders reported the victim was being followed by an SUV, later determined to be a dark-colored Acura MDX.

Police said just before the intersection of Bulgarmarsh and Fish roads, the victim stopped and exited his vehicle. The SUV, operated by Tieng, also stopped and then accelerated forward striking the victim, who was then dragged by the vehicle for approximately 50 feet before being run over.

RI Casinos:'It’s a big eyesore, and we know this': The latest on the former Newport Grand site

Utilizing multiple video surveillance sources and witness interviews, Tiverton detectives were able to track Tieng’s vehicle to the Jefferson Street area, where they found Tieng’s vehicle in the driveway of his residence. The vehicle had visible damage consistent with the crash.

According to police, the victim remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Tiverton Police Department at 401-625-6717 or Detective Sgt. Joshua Pelletier at jpelletier@tivertonpoliceri.com and Officer Michael Topazio at mtopazio@tivertonpoliceri.com.