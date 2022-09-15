ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River man charged in hit-and-run that left Tiverton man in critical condition

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9WWa_0hx7pGug00

A Fall River, Massachusetts, man is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash that left a Tiverton man in critical condition.

Tiverton police announced on Thursday that Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Jefferson Street, Fall River, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury. Tieng was also arraigned in Fall River District Court charging him with being a fugitive from justice. He was ordered held without bail pending extradition to Rhode Island, police said in a release.

Tiverton landfill:The last municipal landfill in RI closes in three months. What's next in Tiverton?

According to Tiverton police, on Sept. 11 at approximately 6:45 p.m. the Tiverton Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 501 Bulgarmarsh Road for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, responders found a 32-year-old Tiverton man unresponsive on the side of the roadway. Through the subsequent investigation, officers learned the victim was traveling east on Bulgarmarsh Road in a Volkswagen sedan. Bystanders reported the victim was being followed by an SUV, later determined to be a dark-colored Acura MDX.

Police said just before the intersection of Bulgarmarsh and Fish roads, the victim stopped and exited his vehicle. The SUV, operated by Tieng, also stopped and then accelerated forward striking the victim, who was then dragged by the vehicle for approximately 50 feet before being run over.

RI Casinos:'It’s a big eyesore, and we know this': The latest on the former Newport Grand site

Utilizing multiple video surveillance sources and witness interviews, Tiverton detectives were able to track Tieng’s vehicle to the Jefferson Street area, where they found Tieng’s vehicle in the driveway of his residence. The vehicle had visible damage consistent with the crash.

According to police, the victim remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Tiverton Police Department at 401-625-6717 or Detective Sgt. Joshua Pelletier at jpelletier@tivertonpoliceri.com and Officer Michael Topazio at mtopazio@tivertonpoliceri.com.

Comments / 7

Nicole Gorton
2d ago

good, I'm glad they got him. he got what he deserved 👏 🤧 and now he can face against of tempted a Murder! good job 👏

Reply
2
Related
WPRI 12 News

Warwick man dies after two-car crash in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was killed, and three others injured Saturday afternoon, following a car crash on Slocum Road in North Kingstown.  Police say the crash involved two cars, each carrying two people.  Both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the passenger of one car.  The […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tiverton, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Fall River, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Tiverton, RI
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man arrested after hit and run crash that left man critically injured

TIVERTON – Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department, along with the Fall River Police Department, has arrested a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. On September 13, Tiverton Police Detectives, along with Fall River Police Major Crimes Division Detectives, arrested 49-year-old Sakhorn Tieng,...
TIVERTON, RI
Woonsocket Call

Arrest made in Warehouse Liquors hit and run that injured woman

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man on Thursday who was accused of a hit and run that injured a woman outside the Warehouse Liquors store on North Main Street. After the incident occurred last week, FLOCK cameras detected the suspect car, and police arrested Edwin Sanchez, 56, of Chester Street, on a charge of duty to stop in an accident resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Man#Extradition#Acura Mdx
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a “serious” crash involving a motorcycle on 195 eastbound in Fall River. Troopers said the crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to Route 24. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Multiple Pellet Gun Attacks Reported on Providence’s East Side Overnight

There were multiple pellet gun attacks in Providence overnight, according to Providence police. It marks the latest in this type of crime in the city. As GoLocal reported in May, “Pellet Gun Assaults Continue to Plague Providence — More Brown University Students Shot Overnight.”. About Incidents. At approximately...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

Late Night Shooting in Mansfield Under Investigation

State Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened Friday in Mansfield. Troopers became aware of the incident after they were alerted by Windham Hospital around 11:30 p.m. that an adult male had arrived at their emergency room seeking treatment for gunshot wounds he sustained. State Police...
MANSFIELD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Police Seize Illegal Gun at Rail Trail

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and an illegal handgun seized after police broke up a group of people on the Quequechan Rail Trail late Thursday night. Police said that vice and gang unit detectives were conducting surveillance near the rail trail in response to a recent increase in people trespassing on the trail after its 9 p.m. closing time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
ABC6.com

4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rehoboth Police, DEA-New Bedford, Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force, Seekonk Police, arrest man on drug distribution charges

Several local agencies combined to make a drug arrest on Thursday morning. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brian Ramos, at approximately 10:00 a.m., Officers from the Rehoboth Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency New Bedford Office, The Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and Seekonk Police Department, served a search warrant at a home on Allens Lane in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH, MA
WTNH

One injured in Mansfield shooting

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
MANSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police arrest man for reckless operation of motor vehicle while intoxicated

“The New Bedford Police Department has arrested a man for reckless operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. On Monday, September 12, officers responded to the area of Newton Street and Mill Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash. When they arrived at the scene, they observed two parked vehicles with extensive damage and a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Newton Street with extensive damage to the front end, passenger side, and driver side.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy