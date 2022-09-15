ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salem's Mya Fry wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
South Salem soccer player Mya Fry is the Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week.

Fry won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

She scored five goals and had one assist combined in two matches against Lebanon and Newberg for the Saxons.

The other nominees this week were:

Josiah Davis, North Salem football: He rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ 35-3 win against Roosevelt.

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton football: He had three interceptions and had five touchdowns for the Foxes in their 40-29 win against Dallas.

Kyrin Fuimaono, McKay football: He was 16 of 22 for 334 yards and five touchdowns in the Scots’ 41-39 loss to Lebanon.

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

