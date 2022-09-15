Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Lions Club help area charities and organizations
The Table Rock Lake Lions Club of Kimberling City is helping organizations in the area to provide services for those in need. The Table Rock Lake Lions Club partners with various local organizations to serve the many needs of Stone County, according to a press release. On Sunday, Sept. 4,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Family gifts written legacy to schoolhouse preservation
The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history. Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
Fall festivals this weekend! 7 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
KYTV
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
‘My son instantly vomited and had a nosebleed’; Mother speaking out of potential harm in spicy chip challenge
A mother in the Ozarks said she thinks the extremely spicy Paqui chips that are part of a social media trend should have more restrictions on who can buy them.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Bluegrass festival brings weekend fun to Treasure Lake
The sounds of bluegrass music could be heard traveling throughout the hills of Ozark Mountain Country as Treasure Lake RV Park hosted their 3rd Annual Bluegrass Music Festival last weekend. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, some of the biggest names in bluegrass took to the...
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center. The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book,...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crystal Marlay
Crystal Marlay, 37, of Branson, MO passed away on September 7, 2022. Crystal was born May 28, 1985 in Springfield, MO to Matthew and Jeanette Marlay. She is survived by her children; Corey Marlay and his fiancé Mariah, Skyler Montgomery, Eden Marlay, Annabella Dodd and Avaya Marlay; her mother, Jeanette Marlay; sister Stacey Marlay; granddaughter RiverLynne and many friends and extended family.
Ozark County Times
Proposed scenic byway route through Ozark County may hit dead end
A proposed scenic byway, a portion of which would run along U.S. Highway 160 through Ozark County, was generally not well received during a public hearing in Gainesville last week. About 25 people attended an informational public hearing in the second floor courtroom of the Ozark County Courthouse on Sept....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cedar Ridge Elementary hosts School Success Night
The faculty and staff of Cedar Ridge Elementary are hoping to get students and parents off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year. The school hosted School Success Night, where parents were able to get a view of the daily school routine for their students. Principal Dr. Michelle Collins and Assistant Principal Dr. Kendra Scott worked with school counselors and teachers to give a “snapshot” of what a student will be learning in their classrooms.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring teacher receives grant
A Reeds Spring teacher has been chosen as recipient ofa grant from Arvest Bank. Reeds Spring Elementary School fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Ashley Kohl was awarded a $500 grant as part of Arvest Bank’s “We Love Teachers” initiative. The money can be used for classroom needs. Mrs....
SGF area schools named National Blue Ribbon schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Out of the eight Missouri schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, three are in southwest Missouri. Springfield’s Immaculate Conception School, Nixa High School, and Webb City’s Eugene Field Elementary School were all given the honor. The United States Department of Education has given the award every year since 1982. This year, […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Charles LeRoy Julian
Charles LeRoy Julian, 92, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Charles was born December 5, 1929 in Moline, KS to Roy & Kittie (Sallee) Julian. He served on the U.S. Naval attack transport USS Menifee during the Korean Conflict. Charles married Gloria Ray on June 18, 1950 in Independence, KS.
Branson scam tells people they have a warrant
Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dark Ozarks to host Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Travel into the past as history and haunting tales come to life in historic downtown Hollister. Dark Ozarks will be hosting a Haunted Historic Walking Tour on Friday, Oct. 7, on historic Downing Street in Hollister. Organized by Joshua Heston and Lisa Martin, the walking tour is in conjunction with...
KYTV
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
