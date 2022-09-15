Read full article on original website
Celebrating 'Muriel's Wedding' and the Friendship That Glues All the Chaos Together
It was the little Australian film that could. In 1994, writer-director P.J. Hogan crafted a quirky comedy-drama about a lost soul with a rich fantasy life who escapes her unfortunately named beach town, heads to the big city, and finds everything she never knew she wanted. Muriel's Wedding is that rare treasure that seemed to burst out of nowhere to become a worldwide hit, in the process making stars out of two previously unknown actresses, Toni Collette and Rachel Griffiths. Made for just $9 million, the movie has grossed nearly $58 million to date and has secured its spot as one of the most-loved films of the '90s. Hogan created a playground of a movie and filled it with the most unconventional and outlandish characters, including a gaggle of mean girls, a family of aimless nitwits, an adulterous makeup saleswoman, and a dreamy swimmer looking for a ticket to citizenship. But it's the relationship between the film's lead female characters, Muriel (Collette) and Rhonda (Griffiths), that glues all the chaos together and gives the film its heart.
People Helping People
No Age’s breakthrough release, Weirdo Rippers, came out 15 years ago, when Billie Eilish was five years old and people could still afford to live in Los Angeles. The compilation of early lo-fi singles shifted guitarist Randy Randall and drummer-singer Dean Spunt into indie rock’s low-watt spotlight; stories tended to focus on their deep involvement in L.A. performance art venue and community space The Smell, a hub for the city’s burgeoning bohemia. The Smell is still kicking. And so are No Age, thankfully, even though their hazy, propulsive, and blissful skate-punk hasn’t changed substantially since 2007.
Man keeps dog's ashes in his office at work, talks to them: 'I love you, and I miss you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My boss was a middle-aged man who had been widowed for several years. His dog, a golden retriever named Maxine, had been his only companion during that time. So when Maxine died, my boss was devastated. He took a week off from work to grieve, and when he returned, he seemed like a changed man.
Church Wouldn't Let My Family Attend
A Dinosaur Spray Painted On A BuildingRobert Gale/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I went to church with my family every week when I was a child. It was a part of my life that I got a lot out of but it also caused me to ask a lot of questions. One time when I was a child, my family got turned away at the door by the person greeting everyone that walked in.
"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." May Parallel This Real-Life Megachurch Scandal
Actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall are linking up to bring a megachurch powerhouse couple to life in "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." The mockumentary film has some strong names behind it, with both Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya serving as producers with their respective companies. "Honk For...
'Honk for Jesus' is an uneven but entertaining saga about scandal and redemption
When I was a kid growing up in Orange County, I often found myself riding past the headquarters of the famous Trinity Broadcasting Network — an enormous circular building that resembled the bottom tier of a wedding cake. It was a spectacularly tacky sight, an example of the excesses of the "prosperity gospel" — the belief that extravagant wealth is a sign of God's favor. Having been raised in a modest Baptist church, I'd been taught early on to sneer at this notion and all the televangelists and other religious hucksters who upheld it.
REVIEW: 'Beast' leaves you feeling trapped and panicked throughout
Think of it as "Jaws" on Safari and you'll have some idea what to expect when you grab your popcorn and settle down to watch "Beast" in theaters. Buying tickets is the only way to catch Idris Elba in this man-versus-lion thriller since it's not streaming anywhere at this time.
10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True
Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Shouts Amen Hallelujah to Moral Hypocrisy
In gangster movies, it’s the moment that we see a Mob wife proudly snaking her arms into the sleeves of a gorgeous fur or a decked-out piece of jewelry that sells the point: There’s no such thing as innocence when you’re complicit. Even the people married to monsters have a price. Adamma Ebo’s debut feature Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock) is about the Black church, not gangsters, but it has a similar moment, with the embattled Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie (Regina Hall) stepping into their oversized closet and putting all their finest threads on display, impressed with themselves, high on God’s abundance. “There’s just something about a pastor in Prada,” Trinitie says. “It just gives you chills.” You wouldn’t know from this moment that Pastor Childs is in the news for having inappropriate sexual affairs with younger men in his congregation, or that rumors are flying about his potentially settling this matter out of court, or that, because of this, the Childs’ megachurch, Wander the Greater Paths, is on hiatus while the good pastor gathers himself and revs up for a relaunch that should help mend his flailing public image.
The P Word review – an irresistible romance and so much more
The P Word is a love story with shades of When Harry Met Sally: it has the same awkward will-they won’t-they friendship, cuteness and big dose of schmaltz. But Waleed Akhtar’s duologue is ingeniously so much more: a consciousness-raising play about homophobic persecution, racism within the gay community and Britain’s hostile asylum system. These issues do not feel fully enough explored in the play’s short duration (80 minutes) but neither are they welded on or shouted out – at least until the very final moment.
1951 Car Wash Beauty Pageant Shows How Much We’ve Changed
Times were certainly different back then. Confession time: I wasn’t alive in 1951. I know that’s probably going to shock a lot of you, but I’ve only been told how things were back then. That and I’ve read a lot of books from the time period and watched films, including documentaries. From what I understand, having a beauty pageant with swimsuit-clad young ladies at a car wash/gas station/service center wasn’t a common practice. In fact, it was likely viewed by many Americans as at least a little scandalous.
Woman Experiences Everyone’s Escalator Nightmare, Clothes Get Stuck Leaving Her Without Pants
Humans have all sorts of "irrational" fears. Some of them are deeply rooted in our primal minds and are natural due, like why so many people are freaked out by snakes and spiders, because our ancestors have been trained to avoid deadly, poisonous creatures. Lots of folks have a fear of sharks too, even though statistically speaking, it's highly unlikely you'll ever get chomped on by one of these creatures while you're out swimming in the ocean.
Learning to plant true love
Being a person who forever believes in giving to others, no matter what they give back to you can come with many blessings- but can also come with curses. The first curse is not being able to identify when another human being is genuine and true. Second curse is to allow for that other person to send you blessings. And honestly just assuming that they are too good to be true. Now, if we were to analyze why humans think like this, it often ties into our culture, our family dynamics/ morals/ values/ religion and our spirituality.
