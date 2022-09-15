Read full article on original website
Enjoy National Cheeseburger Day at WA’s favorite chain, although its an unpopular choice
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday, Sept. 18 and while choosing where to celebrate, each state has its favorite chain where residents get their burger fix. Washington’s most popular chain may not come at a surprise, but is one of the least popular choices across the county, according to a new study by market research firm Top Data.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
This WA National park is named best for bright fall colors. When leaves will change in WA
As summer weather is cooling down, many await the beautiful colors autumn brings. But just as other seasons fly by, the gold and orange fall foliage will only be at its peak for a few weeks. For Washington state and most locations nationwide, the peak colors of fall leaves only...
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
Hundreds of dead fish spotted in Finley irrigation canal
CID officials say there is no danger to people or animals
Panicked boy and trail of blood lead officers to 89-year-old mauled by dogs, CO cops say
A 12-year-old boy ran to a neighbor’s home for help after he and his 89-year-old grandmother were attacked by dogs, Colorado authorities said. Officers found a trail of blood leading into a home and also found two dogs, who were familiar with the victims, attacking the woman in the backyard shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a news release from the Golden Police Department.
