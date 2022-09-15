The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history. Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO