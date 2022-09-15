Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Bluegrass festival brings weekend fun to Treasure Lake
The sounds of bluegrass music could be heard traveling throughout the hills of Ozark Mountain Country as Treasure Lake RV Park hosted their 3rd Annual Bluegrass Music Festival last weekend. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, some of the biggest names in bluegrass took to the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dark Ozarks to host Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Travel into the past as history and haunting tales come to life in historic downtown Hollister. Dark Ozarks will be hosting a Haunted Historic Walking Tour on Friday, Oct. 7, on historic Downing Street in Hollister. Organized by Joshua Heston and Lisa Martin, the walking tour is in conjunction with...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crafts, food, live music represented at Shepherds Craft Fair
More than 70 crafters, tradesmen and creators made their way to Branson recently to be a part of The Shepherd of the Hills 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair. From Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11, the historic homestead welcomed patrons inside to take in the variety of handmade and specialty products being showcased by vendors. The craft fair took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, giving guests plenty of time to stop and visit at all of the booths.
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KHBS
Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Linda Suzanne Smith
Linda Suzanne Smith, 73, of Hollister, MO passed away September 8, 2022. Linda was born December 15, 1948, in Tulsa, OK, the daughter of Bobby Lee Smith and Bertie Lou Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda is survived by her children; two sons Mark and Jason...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Vintage campers arrive in Branson
Campers at KOA Campground in Branson had an opportunity to see some oldies but goodies of the camping world. KOA Campground, located at 397 Animal Safari Road in Branson, hosted its annual Vintage Camper Event on Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring several classic campers and the opportunity to tour them. The...
bransontrilakesnews.com
College of the Ozarks holds Lest We Forget Memorial Ceremony
College of the Ozarks honors those lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with their annual remembrance event. C of O held their “Lest We Forget” 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12, on the C of O campus, located at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Point Lookout, at the site of the college’s 9/11 Memorial.
sgfcitizen.org
University Heights landmark home boarded up while residents were at meeting to discuss saving it
Around the same time as 60 to 70 residents of the University Heights Neighborhood Association were meeting Wednesday night to learn tips on how to fight retail development in their historic neighborhood, workers were boarding up windows and doors on the house that’s at the heart of the zoning controversy.
Must see events coming this fall season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With fall on the horizon, here are a few events you can look forward to attending. From concerts, shows, and haunted attractions, the season will hold fun and entertaining activities for the whole family. If you have any suggestions to add to this list, feel free to contact us. Here are some […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cedar Ridge Elementary hosts School Success Night
The faculty and staff of Cedar Ridge Elementary are hoping to get students and parents off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year. The school hosted School Success Night, where parents were able to get a view of the daily school routine for their students. Principal Dr. Michelle Collins and Assistant Principal Dr. Kendra Scott worked with school counselors and teachers to give a “snapshot” of what a student will be learning in their classrooms.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Family gifts written legacy to schoolhouse preservation
The family of an influential member in Branson’s history is sharing his own words to help preserve a piece of Ozarks history. Author Randy Pace, a descendant of the Meadows family of Taney County, with the help of his cousins have put together a book of stories written by his grandfather, Christopher (Chris) Columbus Meadows. The book sales will benefit the Meadows School house preservation and restoration. The book entitled, “Ozark Life as told by Chris Meadows,” brings the history of the area to life through the eyes of someone who himself is a piece of the fabric of the Ozarks.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Donna Lucille Rogers
Donna Lucille Rogers, 65, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on September 10, 2022 in Park Ridge, IL. Donna was born on March 25, 1957, in San Diego, CA, to David and Helen (Kline) Williams. She established an internet-based community service organization, Helping Hands in Branson. She was preceded in...
Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Chamber & CVB releases 10-year strategic plan
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB held an event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to lay out a 10-year plan for the region. The presentation called the Destination Strategic Plan states it is a new direction for the region’s visitor economy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring teacher receives grant
A Reeds Spring teacher has been chosen as recipient ofa grant from Arvest Bank. Reeds Spring Elementary School fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Ashley Kohl was awarded a $500 grant as part of Arvest Bank’s “We Love Teachers” initiative. The money can be used for classroom needs. Mrs....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crystal Marlay
Crystal Marlay, 37, of Branson, MO passed away on September 7, 2022. Crystal was born May 28, 1985 in Springfield, MO to Matthew and Jeanette Marlay. She is survived by her children; Corey Marlay and his fiancé Mariah, Skyler Montgomery, Eden Marlay, Annabella Dodd and Avaya Marlay; her mother, Jeanette Marlay; sister Stacey Marlay; granddaughter RiverLynne and many friends and extended family.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Wyatt Joseph Farris
Wyatt Joseph Farris, 16, of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on September 12, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson. Wyatt was born on April 20, 2006 in Springfield, MO, the son of Karl and Wendy (Robinson) Farris. A Junior at Branson High School, Wyatt was involved in several extracurricular...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister High runner breaks school 5k record
Hollister High School runner Kat Schaefer recently broke the school’s Cross Country record for fastest time in a 5K run. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Schaefer broke the record with a time of 20:09, and beat 60 other athletes to win the meet. The record was previously held by current Assistant Coach Kylie Winkert, from when she attended Hollister.
