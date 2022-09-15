More than 70 crafters, tradesmen and creators made their way to Branson recently to be a part of The Shepherd of the Hills 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair. From Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11, the historic homestead welcomed patrons inside to take in the variety of handmade and specialty products being showcased by vendors. The craft fair took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, giving guests plenty of time to stop and visit at all of the booths.

