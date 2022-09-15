Read full article on original website
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crafts, food, live music represented at Shepherds Craft Fair
More than 70 crafters, tradesmen and creators made their way to Branson recently to be a part of The Shepherd of the Hills 3rd Annual Fall Craft Fair. From Friday, Sept. 9 to Sunday, Sept. 11, the historic homestead welcomed patrons inside to take in the variety of handmade and specialty products being showcased by vendors. The craft fair took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, giving guests plenty of time to stop and visit at all of the booths.
KTLO
Rapp’s Barren hosts ARktoberfest on MH Square this weekend
Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company will host a German inspired festival Saturday afternoon from 2-7 on the Mountain Home Square. The ARktoberfest Celebration is a family friendly event where proceeds will benefit the First United Methodist Church backpack for kids program. Russell Tucker joined KTLO-FM’s Heather Loftis and Brad Haworth...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dark Ozarks to host Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Travel into the past as history and haunting tales come to life in historic downtown Hollister. Dark Ozarks will be hosting a Haunted Historic Walking Tour on Friday, Oct. 7, on historic Downing Street in Hollister. Organized by Joshua Heston and Lisa Martin, the walking tour is in conjunction with...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Vintage campers arrive in Branson
Campers at KOA Campground in Branson had an opportunity to see some oldies but goodies of the camping world. KOA Campground, located at 397 Animal Safari Road in Branson, hosted its annual Vintage Camper Event on Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring several classic campers and the opportunity to tour them. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Show Awards recognize 2022 award winners
On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Branson Show Awards hosted their annual 2022 Star Showcase at the Nashville Roadhouse Theater and recognized the winners of 31 special show categories. The Branson Show Awards hosted their nomination ceremony back on July 14. Created by Gary R. Wackerly, the Branson Show Awards Committee,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Tri-Lakes News to host September CBCO blood drive
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Blood Mobile will be making its way to Hollister on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for a blood drive at the Branson Tri-Lakes News. The blood drive will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Compared to past blood drives at Branson Tri-Lakes News, the September donor event will be taking place inside of a CBCO blood mobile, which will be conveniently parked just outside of the newspaper offices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leslie’s Market brings Hispanic history to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tomorrow marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and throughout the month we’re celebrating Hispanic culture and contributions. Here in Springfield, there is a supermarket that is more than just a store. It’s a look into Mexican culture and food. Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket has an abundance of items, from authentic Mexican food […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Cedar Ridge Elementary hosts School Success Night
The faculty and staff of Cedar Ridge Elementary are hoping to get students and parents off on the right foot for the 2022-2023 school year. The school hosted School Success Night, where parents were able to get a view of the daily school routine for their students. Principal Dr. Michelle Collins and Assistant Principal Dr. Kendra Scott worked with school counselors and teachers to give a “snapshot” of what a student will be learning in their classrooms.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Chamber & CVB releases 10-year strategic plan
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB held an event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to lay out a 10-year plan for the region. The presentation called the Destination Strategic Plan states it is a new direction for the region’s visitor economy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
sgfcitizen.org
University Heights landmark home boarded up while residents were at meeting to discuss saving it
Around the same time as 60 to 70 residents of the University Heights Neighborhood Association were meeting Wednesday night to learn tips on how to fight retail development in their historic neighborhood, workers were boarding up windows and doors on the house that’s at the heart of the zoning controversy.
Downtown Bentonville businesses impacted by street closure due to construction
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. is encouraging residents to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street. The closure requires extra...
sgfcitizen.org
Archaeologist asks James River Church to pause wrecking ball on historically significant buildings
UPDATE: James River Church demolished the additional structures Thursday morning. James River Church this week demolished two old barns it owns at its main Ozark campus and, as a result, an archaeologist wants a pause before the wrecking ball hits the next target. Next up for demolition is a two-story...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crystal Marlay
Crystal Marlay, 37, of Branson, MO passed away on September 7, 2022. Crystal was born May 28, 1985 in Springfield, MO to Matthew and Jeanette Marlay. She is survived by her children; Corey Marlay and his fiancé Mariah, Skyler Montgomery, Eden Marlay, Annabella Dodd and Avaya Marlay; her mother, Jeanette Marlay; sister Stacey Marlay; granddaughter RiverLynne and many friends and extended family.
Ozark County Times
Dawt Mill will be repaired, reopened next spring, staff says
Forty-three firefighters from eight area fire departments, along with a host of other helpers, responded to a Sept. 7 fire that broke out at the historic Dawt Mill in Tecumseh. The fire was extinguished with the mill standing. There was extensive damage to the kitchen and other damage throughout the structure, but staff member Dianna Sigert says plans are already underway to repair the mill, which they expect to reopen for its spring season.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Donna Lucille Rogers
Donna Lucille Rogers, 65, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on September 10, 2022 in Park Ridge, IL. Donna was born on March 25, 1957, in San Diego, CA, to David and Helen (Kline) Williams. She established an internet-based community service organization, Helping Hands in Branson. She was preceded in...
bransontrilakesnews.com
College of the Ozarks holds Lest We Forget Memorial Ceremony
College of the Ozarks honors those lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with their annual remembrance event. C of O held their “Lest We Forget” 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12, on the C of O campus, located at 100 Opportunity Ave. in Point Lookout, at the site of the college’s 9/11 Memorial.
Comments / 0