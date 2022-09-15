Read full article on original website
Spooky Season’s Coming: Tickets to Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, Are on Sale
We've got some exciting news for all you spooky season fans out there. Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire, is one of New England's premiere Halloween attractions, and certainly among the most popular. Amongst other accolades, the haunt has "twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country," according to their website.
Who Else Remembers the Hampton Cinemas Six in Hampton, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You heard right, Seacoast newcomers. We used to have our very own family-run, six-theater movie-plex in the middle of Hampton where CVS stands today. Owned by...
Is The Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire, Dog Friendly?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I recently wrote about the old Newington Mall, which sadly shut down before I was old enough to remember as much about it as I would have liked. It led to a follow-up wherein readers shared their own memories of the mall – but it also led to me calling the Fox Run Mall “once great” and “shrinking.”
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One,...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
Only a Test: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Holds Training Tuesday
The U.S. Navy ships around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Tuesday are all part of routine security response training. Additional security personnel will be at the shipyard and noise heard along the Piscataqua River near the yard's shorelines. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true.
Runaway Dog from Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper
The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road opening the cage.
Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School
A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1
A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
3 Things You May Not Have Known About the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A couple weeks ago, I wrote an article recalling the old Newington Mall. It led to another piece in which readers and listeners shared their own memories to help me fill in the blanks. In the article, however, I also mentioned the Seacoast’s current mall, Fox Run, and referred to it as “once great” and “shrinking.”
This Dog is Lost in Maine: Can You Help Find Her Home?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital.
Did You Spot ‘Jumanji’ Star Jack Black in Concord, New Hampshire?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you did, I am beyond jealous. Celebrities make their way through New England, especially for shows and concerts, but rarely do we get to see...
Adam Sandler Performing in His Hometown of Manchester, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. He's going back to his roots for his latest tour. Adam may have been born in Brooklyn, New York but he was raised with his siblings...
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that.
Central Avenue in Dover, NH, to Be Milled and Repaved at Night
The city of Dover will begin a week-long overnight paving project on Central Avenue through the downtown area Tuesday night. The street will be repaved between the railroad tracks and Hale Street over the next week. The first step of the project, which starts at 7 p.m., is to grind the pavement 1 to 1.5 inches so the new pavement will keep the same pavement-to-curb height.
Celebrate Fall With Fall Harvest Day at Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year..." Wait, too soon for Christmas tunes? No worries, cause we aren't referring to Christmas just yet. You see, it will soon be time to celebrate all things cozy sweaters, apple picking, corn mazes, haunted happenings, spooky movie nights, colorful foliage, and all things pumpkin.
NH Seacoast Remembers 9/11 Attacks 21 Years Later
Several ceremonies on the Seacoast will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments will lead a ceremony on Sunday morning at the 9/11 steel artifact...
