Portsmouth, NH

Is The Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire, Dog Friendly?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I recently wrote about the old Newington Mall, which sadly shut down before I was old enough to remember as much about it as I would have liked. It led to a follow-up wherein readers shared their own memories of the mall – but it also led to me calling the Fox Run Mall “once great” and “shrinking.”
NEWINGTON, NH
Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
KITTERY, ME
Portsmouth, NH
Only a Test: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Holds Training Tuesday

The U.S. Navy ships around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Tuesday are all part of routine security response training. Additional security personnel will be at the shipyard and noise heard along the Piscataqua River near the yard's shorelines. The purpose of the exercise is to improve the training and readiness of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Naval Security Force.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Runaway Dog from Maine Turnpike Crash Found by Trooper

The last of the hunting dogs that ran from a crash scene on the Maine Turnpike was found safe in the woods along the highway Saturday night. Ten beagle hunting dogs were in a cage in the back of a 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup Wednesday morning heading northbound when driver William Funkhouser, 38, of Baker, West Virginia fell asleep at the wheel, according to Maine State Police. The Tacoma swerved into the path of a tractor truck and went off the road opening the cage.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Bomb Threat Delays Dismissal for Dover NH High School

A bomb threat delayed the dismissal of students at Dover High School Thursday afternoon. The threat was received via a telephone call to Dover Middle School around 2 p.m., and the school was evacuated, according to a letter from Superintendent William Harbron. Dover Police searched the building and the school grounds and found the threat not to be credible. Students were allowed to return to the building to collect their belongings.
DOVER, NH
NH Seacoast Region Motorcycle Crashes Seriously Injure 2, Kill 1

A motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Saturday in the second serious motorcycle crash in the region of the weekend. New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson was riding westbound on the Spauldng Turnpike Connector in Rochester near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 around 8:30 p.m. The driver and their passenger crossed the centerline and went off the road on the eastbound side.
ROCHESTER, NH
3 Things You May Not Have Known About the Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. A couple weeks ago, I wrote an article recalling the old Newington Mall. It led to another piece in which readers and listeners shared their own memories to help me fill in the blanks. In the article, however, I also mentioned the Seacoast’s current mall, Fox Run, and referred to it as “once great” and “shrinking.”
NEWINGTON, NH
This Dog is Lost in Maine: Can You Help Find Her Home?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This sweet girl was picked up by the York Police recently. She was running down North Village Road. She does not have a microchip or collar. She is being well cared for at the Kittery Animal Hospital.
KITTERY, ME
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year

The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
The Pros and Cons of Going to a Concert at Fenway Park in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fenway Park is an iconic landmark both locals and tourists flock to to catch a legendary Red Sox game. A list released in Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year ranked the stadium as top 5 in the country, however, not everyone will agree with that.
BOSTON, MA
Central Avenue in Dover, NH, to Be Milled and Repaved at Night

The city of Dover will begin a week-long overnight paving project on Central Avenue through the downtown area Tuesday night. The street will be repaved between the railroad tracks and Hale Street over the next week. The first step of the project, which starts at 7 p.m., is to grind the pavement 1 to 1.5 inches so the new pavement will keep the same pavement-to-curb height.
DOVER, NH
NH Seacoast Remembers 9/11 Attacks 21 Years Later

Several ceremonies on the Seacoast will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments will lead a ceremony on Sunday morning at the 9/11 steel artifact...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

