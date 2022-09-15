Cleveland Browns need to get Amari Cooper the ball, but a Dawg Pound leap unlikely

BEREA — Amari Cooper has never been the type to celebrate after a touchdown catch.

No spiking the ball. No celebratory dance moves. Heaven forbid, no rolling out the red carpet.

“I don’t know. Just don’t feel the need to, I guess,” Cooper said.

But Sunday will be the first game in FirstEnergy Stadium for the Browns’ new No. 1 receiver. Considering the four-time Pro Bowler managed only three catches for 17 yards on six targets in his Cleveland debut in Sunday’s 26-24 victory at Carolina , a leap into the Dawg Pound if he scores might be in order.

“I’ve never done anything like that before, so I’m not sure. It depends on how I feel, I guess,” Cooper said Thursday as the Browns prepare to host the New York Jets Sunday.

Acquired in a March 12 trade from the Dallas Cowboys , Cooper epitomizes what coach Nick Saban expects from his players at the University of Alabama, where working hard and saying little is the norm. But Cooper, a Biletnikoff Award winner for the Crimson Tide who was drafted fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2015, didn’t hold back when discussing the increased production needed from him.

“Definitely have to iron a lot of things out, but that’s what the first game is for,” Cooper said. “I think I had some good opportunities in the game. The thing is every time that somebody is supposed to get the ball, outsiders might not know about it. Sometimes the defense, they’re in a coverage that prevents the person from getting the ball.

“The opportunities, they’re going to come. The defense is not always going to be in the perfect look, so just stay patient.”

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt pointed out that while Cooper had only three receptions, he also “created three penalties by his play style that were big plays. Got us down to the 1-yard line on a great double move.”

On Wednesday , quarterback Jacoby Brissett said Cooper was held three times.

Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was flagged for that twice, and the Browns failed to score on both of those series. In the second quarter, a 34-yard pass interference call on cornerback CJ Henderson moved the ball to the Panthers 1, and Kareem Hunt caught a scoring pass on the next play.

“At the end of the day as long as the refs call a flag, it helps the offense,” Cooper said. “The penalties can’t score the touchdowns for you, even though it might put you close, you still have to do it as an offense. You want to actually score the touchdown when you have the opportunity.”

The Browns led 20-7 at halftime and the lead should have been larger. Brissett and Cooper missed a connection down the right sideline on a third-and-3 from the Panthers 36 on Cleveland’s first possession. Cooper was wide open, with safety Xavier Woods yards behind as he tried to chase him down, but the pass fell incomplete.

“You’re not always going to get the look that you prepare for,” Cooper said. “That particular look, usually on that route I release outside, but the corner jumped so far outside that I had to release inside. I just reacted to it and Jacoby wasn’t accustomed to seeing that look on that play. It was just a different type of look.

"As far as can it be fixed, absolutely. The next time we see it, I’m sure he’ll drill the ball right in there.”

As Van Pelt explained, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn fell on the play.

“I don’t know if Jacoby saw him fall down. He would have driven that ball a little flatter and more sudden to Amari, quicker to him,” Van Pelt said. “But those are plays that we’ll just grow through those and expect to make them moving forward.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski went for it on fourth down, but Brissett’s pass for Donovan Peoples-Jones was wide.

Before the game, Cooper said he hoped the Browns’ offense would produce “fireworks.” That didn’t happen, but Cooper didn't sound worried. He played 66 offensive snaps (82%) against the Panthers.

“Just the stats that outsiders count isn’t the whole picture, just catches and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “Sometimes you’re a decoy on some plays, but that’s what makes the play. I definitely felt like I was involved.”

Cooper, 28, is one of five NFL receivers, along with Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins, to record at least 7,000 receiving yards and 45 touchdown catches since 2015. After restructuring his deal with the Browns he received an $18.88 million signing bonus and will earn a $1.20 million base salary this season.

No. 2 receiver Peoples-Jones came up with several difficult catches that Van Pelt deemed “huge,” the Browns know they need more from Cooper. In 109 career games, Cooper has 46 touchdowns, and two more in four postseason games.

“Obviously we want to get him the ball,” Van Pelt said of Cooper. “He’s contributing. It may not be in the production of catches, but he played a big role in us winning that game on Sunday.”

If that production increases with a touchdown or two against the Jets, Browns left guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t think Cooper will cut loose and leap into the Dawg Pound.

“I’m not sure. I know Amari’s a quiet guy and stuff like that. If it's the right moment, who knows?” Bitonio said. “You've seen a lot of people jump in there. But if he told you guys that, I'm guessing he's probably not going to do it.”

