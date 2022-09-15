(Red Oak) A Red Oak Man faces charges following an incident with a Peace Officer. Police responded to the United Group Insurance parking lot at around 11:41 in Red Oak for a report of a man on the highway yelling that he was going to kill people. Officers found 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kennersley at N. 3rd and E. Market Streets are swinging a metal object and attempting to hit the patrol cruiser. Kennersely took off and failed to obey the Officers orders to stop, and at one point, he turned around, walked toward an officer, and attempted to strike him with that same metal object. The Officer deployed his taser and took Kennersley into custody without further incident.

