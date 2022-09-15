Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Disturbance leads to Shen arrest
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces multiple charges following his arrest Thursday afternoon. Shenandoah Police say 47-year-old Joseph Ryan Steele was arrested on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and interference with official acts--all simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place after officers were called to the 100 block of South Grass Street for a disturbance.
Red Oak Man Charged with Assault on a Peach Officer
(Red Oak) A Red Oak Man faces charges following an incident with a Peace Officer. Police responded to the United Group Insurance parking lot at around 11:41 in Red Oak for a report of a man on the highway yelling that he was going to kill people. Officers found 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kennersley at N. 3rd and E. Market Streets are swinging a metal object and attempting to hit the patrol cruiser. Kennersely took off and failed to obey the Officers orders to stop, and at one point, he turned around, walked toward an officer, and attempted to strike him with that same metal object. The Officer deployed his taser and took Kennersley into custody without further incident.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested in Friday disturbance
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested following a disturbance in Red Oak Friday morning. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 60-year-old Daniel Mark Kinnersley was arrested and charged with an assault on an law enforcement officer without injury and interference with official acts. Kinnersley was transported...
kmaland.com
Juvenile injured in bike vs. vehicle accident in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured following an accident in Council Bluffs Saturday evening. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to Harrison Street and East Kanesville Boulevard for a personal injury accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle. According to the report, the 9-year-old...
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha stabbing, police investigating
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was stabbed overnight. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Florence Tower at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in reference to a large pool of blood found in the parking lot. Officers couldn’t find a victim at first, but another call at 10:15...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report one arrest and one theft. Police arrested 42-year-old Melissa Sara Stow of Creston for a warrant for an outside agency. Police transported Stow to the Adams County Jail. Napa Parts at 221 N. Pine Street reported the loss of two truck airbags and two-and-a-half buckets of...
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
kmaland.com
Name released of Page County Jail inmate who died from medical condition
(Clarinda) -- Page County law enforcement have released the name of the county jail inmate who died following a medical episode. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the inmate has been identified as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes of Clarinda. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says an autopsy performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office revealed the inmate died of natural causes due to a medical episode.
WOWT
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
Red Oak Man arrested on Drug-related Charge
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 65-year-old Michael Loren Kelly on Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers gave Kelly a summons for the court at a later date and released him back to the Red Oak Health Care Community.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City couple in three-vehicle accident
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth and Murray Fire and Rescue responded to a three-vehicle accident on Highway 75 Wednesday. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office press release says a GMC Terrain driven by Stanley Ohnmacht, 71, of Nebraska City crossed the center line and hit the rear wheel of a Toyota Avalon, driven by 47-year-old Richard Warner of Auburn.
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
Adams County Arrest Reports
On September 1st, Following a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 34. Moesha Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance first offense (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Garcia was placed under arrest and brought to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and is being held on 1,300 cash bond.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Woman who gave birth on the sidewalk and abandoned child in freezing weather is sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman who gave birth to a little boy on a sidewalk on a below-freezing day and abandoned him has been sentenced to prison. According to WOWT-TV, a judge handed Trinity Shakespeare a prison term of two years and one day with 18 months of supervised release. She has reportedly received credit for 210 days of time served, and WOWT reports she could be released in March.
KETV.com
Caught on camera: Verbal argument leads to gunfire
Gunfire outside an Omaha laundromat was caught on camera and now investigators are looking for the gunman. The shooting happened about one in the morning of Aug. 11. It began with a verbal exchange in the parking lot near 46th and Cuming and store cameras picked up the exchange. “What's...
KETV.com
La Vista police arrest fraud suspect following car, hotel chase
LA VISTA, Neb. — La Vista police said they chased a fraud suspect through the Embassy Suites hotel Tuesday afternoon. Police said the trouble started at a nearby Boot Barn this afternoon, where 38-year-old Derrick Phipps and 32-year-old Lindsay Cayou tried to use a stolen card. The credit card's...
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
KETV.com
'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierrez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
