Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
ESPN
Phil Mickelson considers removing name from federal antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson said Thursday that he's considering removing his name from LIV Golf's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Mickelson was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour on Aug. 3, alleging that they had improperly been suspended for playing in...
NFL・
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship
PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryson Dechambeau’s eye-opening take on the President’s Cup
Bryson Dechambeau will not be competing in this year’s President’s Cup. The former U.S. Open Champion decided to join LIV Golf back in early June for a contract worth more than $125 million. At this week’s LIV Golf tournament in Chicago, Dechambeau commented on LIV golfers not being able to compete in this fall’s President’s Cup.
Bryson DeChambeau has ‘no buyer’s remorse’ after joining LIV
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has shaken up the world of golf, paying golfers large sums of money to leave the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed series. And while there are certainly benefits to joining LIV, downsides do exist. Golfers who have joined LIV have been suspended from the...
Golf Channel
Bryson DeChambeau: PGA Tour 'hurting themselves' by banning LIV players at Presidents Cup
Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour has weakened its own Presidents Cup by not allowing LIV players to compete. Trevor Immelman’s International team has been decimated by defections after top points-earner Cameron Smith as well as Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and Abraham Ancer all left for LIV Golf and were ruled ineligible to compete in the biennial team competition. As a result of those moves – two of which came after the automatic qualifiers had already been established – Immelman’s captain’s picks increased from four to six.
golfmagic.com
Defending champion Max Homa starts strong at Fortinet Championship on PGA Tour
Max Homa is set to put up a staunch defence of his title at the Fortinet Championship after carding an opening round 65 on Thursday. Homa, who finished tied fifth at the Tour Championship in August, scored seven birdies and avoided bogeys to sit on 7-under-par after day one at Silverado Country Club in California.
Comments / 0