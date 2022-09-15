Read full article on original website
Ukraine war live: Putin announces ‘partial mobilisation’ of Russia and threatens nuclear retaliation saying ‘I’m not bluffing’
Russian president calls up military reserves and voices support for referendums in occupied parts of Ukraine to join Russian Federation
Letters: Donald Trump's actions indefensible; Ohio teacher pensions; Barberton volunteers
Duty to uphold Constitution, national security When I was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 1972 I took the same oath that Donald Trump took and the same as the one I administered to numerous enlisted personnel who were "re-upping" to continue their service. That oath contained the words "to promise to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies both foreign and domestic." In repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election...
