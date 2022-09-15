Duty to uphold Constitution, national security When I was commissioned as an Air Force officer in 1972 I took the same oath that Donald Trump took and the same as the one I administered to numerous enlisted personnel who were "re-upping" to continue their service. That oath contained the words "to promise to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies both foreign and domestic." In repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election...

OHIO STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO