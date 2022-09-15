'A perfect fit': Why Professional Bull Riders will house PBR Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City

The Professional Bull Riders will be moving to Oklahoma City and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum permanently.

On the day before debuting its new team series in Oklahoma City, the PBR announced that it will house its Hall of Fame at the museum. The PBR Hall of Fame will be part of the American Rodeo Gallery in the museum and open next spring with a 400-square foot exhibit.

By 2024, the PBR Hall of Fame will expand to 1,200 square feet in the remodeled American Rodeo Gallery. The PBR Hall of Fame will include trophies, memorabilia, paintings of legendary bulls and bull riders, historical posters and more. The first class of inductees have yet to be announced.

The expanded installation of the American Rodeo Gallery will highlight the story of the American cowboy, the founding of rodeo as a sport, and its evolution, including the founding of PBR by 20 bull riders and its growth in the past 30 years.

Hello darkness, my old friend: Searching for stars at Black Mesa in the Oklahoma Panhandle

Sean Gleason, CEO and commissioner of the PBR, said the organization had several suitors for its Hall of Fame but Oklahoma City and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum was the perfect fit.

"The state of Oklahoma and Oklahoma City have been so good to the PBR over the years," Gleason said. "We've gotten tremendous fan support throughout the state. This facility is a world-class facility that is celebrating the history of America, not just cowboys and the Western lifestyle.

"The first time I came through here as a PBR employee, I knew that is ultimately where we would want to put our Hall of Fame."

Beginning in September 2023, the PBR Heroes & Legends ceremony, previously held annually in Las Vegas to honor individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the sport of bull riding, will now be held at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum , prior to the PBR Team Series event in Oklahoma City.

"It is a perfect fit," Gleason said. "There is literally no other place on the planet that I would want to put our Hall of Fame."

On Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday at the Paycom Center, the PBR debuts its new team bull riding series in Oklahoma. Launched in July, eight bull riding teams will face each other in head-to-head games over the weekend.

More: Looking for more hiking trails in Oklahoma? Here are seven other places to visit

Oklahoma Freedom, coached by Cord McCoy, will square off against the Austin Gamblers, the Texas Rattlers (Fort Worth) and the league leading Carolina Cowboys at Paycom Center. Oklahoma Freedom is currently 8-8 in the league, two games behind the Cowboys.

Gleason is the architect of the team series and is pleased by the fan support it has received.

"I am the person whose head was on the chopping block if it didn't work out," Gleason said. "I am ecstatic by what I've seen so far. The reaction of the fans in the markets where we have held events has been absolutely incredible. It's created a new dynamic."

Ryan Dirteater of Hulbert retired from bull riding two years ago but the team series lured him back for one more season at age 33. He was drafted and competes for the Nashville Stampede.

"I never did win a world title and wanted to come back and win a world title as a team. That is why I am here," Dirteater said. "I like it is a team sport. It has its pros and cons, for sure, but the pros of it is you get drafted like any other professional sport.

"They pay you to show up. It's not millions of dollars like the other professional sports but it's an opportunity for bull riders. Hopefully, it just keeps expanding and growing. The cons of it is, when you fall off, it's not about you anymore, you are not doing your part for the team."

Dirteater said the fans in the arenas where the PBR has held games thus far really get behind the hometown cowboys and jeer their opponents.

More: Oklahoma wildlife needs help to beat the scorching heat. Here are some tips.

"There is a lot of cheering and a lot of booing," Dirteater said.

Eli Vastbinder of North Carolina, Oklahoma Freedom's first draft choice and captain of the team, agrees.

"It's something different to the sport and all of us and the fans," Vastbinder said the team series. "I really like the camaraderie between the teams."

He hopes Oklahoma fans will be loud this weekend to support the five bull riders who will competing in each game for Oklahoma Freedom.

"Last week we were in North Carolina and the fans really got behind Carolina (Cowboys)," Vastbinder said. "I am hoping everybody comes out (this weekend) and fills up Paycom Arena and supports us. This is new to all of us and we will have to see."

PBR's Freedom Fest

What: Inaugural homestand for the Oklahoma Freedom bull riding team

Where: Paycom Center

When: Friday at 7:45 p.m.; Saturday at 6:45 p.m. and Sunday at 1:45 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'A perfect fit': Why Professional Bull Riders will house PBR Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City