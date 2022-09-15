ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CNET

Why Now Is the Worst Possible Moment to Buy a New iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Thinking about buying a new iPhone? It may be in your best interest to hold off just a bit longer. Apple's "Far Out" launch event is set for today...
laptopmag.com

iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

The best iPhone 14 deals right now slash up to $1,000 off Apple's newly announced iPhone series. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Apple and...
Apple Insider

First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
itechpost.com

Verizon Offers ‘One Unlimited for iPhone’ Plan

While Apple is busy with its "Far Out" event, launching the new iPhone models, Verizon is introducing a new plan that will delight Apple fans who are on Verizon. Tagged as the "One Unlimited for iPhone" plan, the wireless carrier revealed on Wednesday the new plan that it offers. Verizon...
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know

Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
CNET

New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
The Independent

iOS 16 release: Apple makes new iPhone software update available to download

Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time. That adds changes to the workout app so that it will show new information such as running power, as well as some of those same personalisation changes that come to the iPhone.However, Apple did not release iPadOS 16, the operating system for its tablets. Every previous year, those new...
