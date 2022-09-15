Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Sweet and Savory Fall Treats in Lancaster, PA [Small Business Spotlight]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 Fun Events Happening This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Highlighting Hispanics in healthcare who serve the community
YORK, Pa. — Dr. Jose Serrano has been a physician for about 12 years. “You’re interacting with people, you get to use your social IQ, but at the same time, you have to be a scientist," said Dr. Serrano, the medical director of the emergency room at UPMC Hanover.
Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
Join NAMI for its 13th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk on Oct. 8
YORK, Pa. — Folks can join NAMI of York-Adams Counties Pa. (NAMIYA) on Oct. 8 for its 13th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk. The event is scheduled to start on Oct. 8 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, beginning at 8 a.m. The actual walk will take place on the UPMC Memorial Walking Trail.
Pennsylvania lawmakers need to listen to faith leaders and get guns out of the hands of children | PennLive Editorial
The Very Rev. Amy Welin, Dean of St. Stephens Episcopal Cathedral, spoke the unvarnished truth this week. She said the gun situation in Harrisburg has become intolerable, and it’s time for people of faith to pressure lawmakers to do something about it. The Rev. Welin stood with The Rt....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
abc27.com
Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
phillyvoice.com
Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook
A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign
YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
A Lancaster County church starts an initiative to end gun violence
Gun violence has been on the rise across the United States of America the past several years. A Lancaster County church is hoping to start a new initiative to end gun violence in its community. St. Edwards Episcopal Church’s Rev. Dr. Richard C. Bauer was heartbroken after he learned of...
FOX43.com
Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
historynet.com
Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?
The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
FOX43.com
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
Police called to shooting in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured or killed. This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as...
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Inappropriate pictures sent through software used by Midstate schools
Cumberland Valley School District says someone sent highly inappropriate images using a software system designed for elementary school students, and it isn't the only district to be impacted.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0