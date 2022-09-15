ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 43

Events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Counties and organizations throughout Pennsylvania are putting together events to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. This year's theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. Here are some of the events scheduled. (If your event is missing, please send information to news@fox43.com.) YORK COUNTY. Commissioner's Community...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

'Project Penny Heaven' to keep an unseen past alive

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The headstone of Clashay Johnson is the only marker in York City Cemetery, though it's far from the only grave on the small plot in North York. Hundreds are buried, unmarked under the uneven ground. The Friends of York City Cemetery are looking to put...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Historic York hotel prepares to reopen, hiring staff

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done. The Yorktowne Hotel, which was...
YORK, PA
phillyvoice.com

Baby kangaroo rescued in Central Pa. after man tried to sell it on Facebook

A joey who somehow ended up in Adams County was rescued by the Pennsylvania Game Commission after someone tried to sell it on Facebook for $5,000. The 6-month-old kangaroo was seized from a man in Littletown who allegedly lied to officials about having the animal before they executed a search warrant, according to a Facebook post from the commission’s south-central division.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
#Racism#Latinos Unidos Of York#Fox43
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

Free eye exams for Harrisburg residents in need of assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), VSP Vision Eyes of Hope, and The Salvation Army provided eye care to the Harrisburg community Friday. Residents who make family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines and have no coverage for routine vision care were able to schedule an appointment.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

East Shore vs. West Shore: A friendly competition aims to bring in the most volunteer firefighters

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A timely debate about which shore, east or west, will come down to a competition to see who can bring in the most volunteer firefighters. The competition is being spearheaded by the Capitol Region Council of Governments (CapCOG) after FEMA gave them a $ 2.2 million, four-year grant. CapCOG and the local fire departments in the Capitol region hope that they can recruit 200 new volunteers over the next four years, and reach a goal of 50 new recruits for 2022.
NEW KINGSTOWN, PA
historynet.com

Can You Help Solve These Gettysburg Photo Mysteries?

The Amos Humiston story resonates like few others from Gettysburg. On July 1, 1863 — Day 1 of the epic, three-day battle — a local resident discovered the body of the 154th New York Infantry sergeant near John Kuhn’s brickyard, north of the town square. The soldier clutched in his hand an image of three children. He carried no identification.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police called to shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street Saturday night, according to York County 911 dispatch. At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured or killed. This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

