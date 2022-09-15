Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State blasts Toledo 77-21The LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
myfox28columbus.com
The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
myfox28columbus.com
Non-profit group helps 8 Columbus girls celebrate their quinceañera for free
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A quinceañera is a time to celebrate the transition to womanhood in the Latino culture. Friday night, eight young women here in Central Ohio are taking a major step forward in their lives. It's not only a celebration but a fundraiser to help other...
myfox28columbus.com
At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
myfox28columbus.com
Kroger union members vote for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Union members at Kroger stores across Columbus and Central Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected the company's best and final offer. 45% of people voted yes to approve the contract and 55% voted no. Regarding the strike authorization, members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike by a...
myfox28columbus.com
Gahanna unveils first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A celebration was held in Gahanna Friday night as the city unveiled and dedicated its first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club. The club sat on what is now Friendship Park. Big Walnut Country Club was one of the first African American country...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
myfox28columbus.com
'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Boo at the Zoo is returning next month at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The annual celebration will take place on three different weekends in October. The merry-not-scary event is open to everyone and will happen on the following weekends:. October 14-16 October 21-23 October...
myfox28columbus.com
Cam Around Town: Sweet Corn Festival
IT'S CORN! Cam heads to Millersport for their annual Sweet Corn Festival and talks to the Mayor, the 1949 and current Queens, the handlers of the corn and more.
myfox28columbus.com
What to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend's forecast in Columbus is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities. With the autumn season under a week away, families can get an early start on the fall festivities!. Friday, September 16. ZOMBIEzi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Zoombezi Bay will...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools looking to hire bus drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools district is looking to hire more bus drivers. The district announced it also offers to pay for training to those interested. The starting pay for school bus driver trainees is $18.50 per hour. All trainee positions can lead to full-time positions...
myfox28columbus.com
'We want to be good neighbors,' recovery center addresses Hilltop community concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "If we were to shut down and go away, these people are still going to be there," Garrett Recovery CEO April Caudill said. There are concerns being raised by some Hilltop community members about Garrett Recovery, a center assists people dealing with active addiction or who just need to put a meal on the table. It's located directly across the street from Burroughs Elementary along Sullivant Avenue.
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther looking forward to Walk for Education event in person
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time since 2019, the United Negro College Fund Walk for Education event is back in person. In the past, the event took place at Wolfe park, but this year the event will be held at McFerson Commons. The walk gives the community...
myfox28columbus.com
Mom uses slain son's love of travel to help community, as she waits for arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after her son lost his life to gun violence, a Columbus mom still working to find justice for her child. "it's been very hard," Victoria Landrum said, as she talked about her son Marcus Payne, 27, who was shot and killed last summer in a Short North neighborhood.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
myfox28columbus.com
Winter fuel is coming: what it means for your wallet at the pump
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer turns to fall, you will likely find cheaper gas prices at the pump. On Thursday, gasoline refineries switched from making more expensive, summer-blend gasoline to cheaper, winter-blend gasoline, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said seasonal temperatures and governmental regulations make a big difference in...
myfox28columbus.com
Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
myfox28columbus.com
Workforce training targeting minorities could lead to high-paying, high-tech jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the arrival of Intel and with other high-tech and construction jobs on the horizon for Central Ohio, training geared toward minorities and urban communities could pay off. An east Columbus program has been training teens and adults for years with the skills needed for...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Toledo
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts in-state foe Toledo tonight at Ohio Stadium. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews the Buckeyes final non-conference play. For more Buckeye content click here.
myfox28columbus.com
Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
