Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kroger union members vote for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Union members at Kroger stores across Columbus and Central Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected the company's best and final offer. 45% of people voted yes to approve the contract and 55% voted no. Regarding the strike authorization, members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike by a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Boo at the Zoo is returning next month at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The annual celebration will take place on three different weekends in October. The merry-not-scary event is open to everyone and will happen on the following weekends:. October 14-16 October 21-23 October...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Sweet Corn Festival

IT'S CORN! Cam heads to Millersport for their annual Sweet Corn Festival and talks to the Mayor, the 1949 and current Queens, the handlers of the corn and more.
MILLERSPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend's forecast in Columbus is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities. With the autumn season under a week away, families can get an early start on the fall festivities!. Friday, September 16. ZOMBIEzi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Zoombezi Bay will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Schools district is looking to hire more bus drivers. The district announced it also offers to pay for training to those interested. The starting pay for school bus driver trainees is $18.50 per hour. All trainee positions can lead to full-time positions...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'We want to be good neighbors,' recovery center addresses Hilltop community concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "If we were to shut down and go away, these people are still going to be there," Garrett Recovery CEO April Caudill said. There are concerns being raised by some Hilltop community members about Garrett Recovery, a center assists people dealing with active addiction or who just need to put a meal on the table. It's located directly across the street from Burroughs Elementary along Sullivant Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mayor Ginther looking forward to Walk for Education event in person

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — For the first time since 2019, the United Negro College Fund Walk for Education event is back in person. In the past, the event took place at Wolfe park, but this year the event will be held at McFerson Commons. The walk gives the community...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Winter fuel is coming: what it means for your wallet at the pump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As summer turns to fall, you will likely find cheaper gas prices at the pump. On Thursday, gasoline refineries switched from making more expensive, summer-blend gasoline to cheaper, winter-blend gasoline, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said seasonal temperatures and governmental regulations make a big difference in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Burglary suspect dies from injuries sustained from homeowner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a man accused of breaking into a home died weeks later from injuries from the homeowner. Officers said they originally arrived in the 400 block of Hinman Avenue on Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. on a report of a burglary. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH

