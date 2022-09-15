Dickson County court official retires after 50 years

Nancy Miller, the Dickson County Chancery Court clerk and master, is retiring this week after serving 50 years.

Hired in 1972, Miller spent nearly five years as the chief deputy to former Clerk and Master Jesse Miller. Nancy Miller was sworn into office on July 29, 1977 by then Chancellor Alex Darnell.

According to the Aug. 3, 1977 edition of The Dickson Herald, Miller was believed to be one of, if not the youngest clerk and master in the State of Tennessee at the time of her appointment at age 26.

Miller was the final employee to have worked full-time in all three Dickson County Courthouses. She began in the now Historic Courthouse prior to the building of the “new” courthouse annex in 1977 and finally the Criminal Justice Center in 2020.

Only Overton County Clerk and Master Dorothy Stanton has been serving in her role longer than Miller - Stanton having been appointed in 1966.

The Tennessee Constitution provides that the clerk and master is appointed for a term of six years by the “Chancellor of the county” versus the election of other clerks of court such as the circuit clerk and general sessions clerk among others.

The appointment is made by a majority of the chancellors (now circuit court judges) for that six-year term. The clerk acts as the principal administrative aide to the chancery court and provides assistance in the areas of courtroom administration and records management, docket maintenance, revenue management, maintenance of court minutes, official communication, and various other court-associated duties.

Circuit Judge Suzanne Lockert-Mash, who tried cases in Chancery Court as an attorney prior to her election in 2014 said of Miller’s retirement: “As long as I have practiced law, Nancy Miller has been the Chancery Court Clerk for Dickson County. As a young attorney, Nancy’s smiling face and knowledge made my job so much easier. Having Nancy by my side as a circuit judge made my transition from attorney to Judge so much smoother. She has dedicated a good portion of her life taking care of the citizens of Dickson County and she has done a wonderful job. She will be sorely missed.”

The 23rd Judicial Circuit Judges David Wolfe, Larry Wallace, and Lockert-Mash have announced the appointment of Miller’s Chief Deputy Lynn Collins as the next clerk and master for Dickson County.