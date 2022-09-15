ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson County court official retires after 50 years

By By Alex Spann
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jifpF_0hx7mtDg00

Nancy Miller, the Dickson County Chancery Court clerk and master, is retiring this week after serving 50 years.

Hired in 1972, Miller spent nearly five years as the chief deputy to former Clerk and Master Jesse Miller. Nancy Miller was sworn into office on July 29, 1977 by then Chancellor Alex Darnell.

According to the Aug. 3, 1977 edition of The Dickson Herald, Miller was believed to be one of, if not the youngest clerk and master in the State of Tennessee at the time of her appointment at age 26.

Miller was the final employee to have worked full-time in all three Dickson County Courthouses. She began in the now Historic Courthouse prior to the building of the “new” courthouse annex in 1977 and finally the Criminal Justice Center in 2020.

Only Overton County Clerk and Master Dorothy Stanton has been serving in her role longer than Miller - Stanton having been appointed in 1966.

The Tennessee Constitution provides that the clerk and master is appointed for a term of six years by the “Chancellor of the county” versus the election of other clerks of court such as the circuit clerk and general sessions clerk among others.

The appointment is made by a majority of the chancellors (now circuit court judges) for that six-year term. The clerk acts as the principal administrative aide to the chancery court and provides assistance in the areas of courtroom administration and records management, docket maintenance, revenue management, maintenance of court minutes, official communication, and various other court-associated duties.

Circuit Judge Suzanne Lockert-Mash, who tried cases in Chancery Court as an attorney prior to her election in 2014 said of Miller’s retirement: “As long as I have practiced law, Nancy Miller has been the Chancery Court Clerk for Dickson County. As a young attorney, Nancy’s smiling face and knowledge made my job so much easier. Having Nancy by my side as a circuit judge made my transition from attorney to Judge so much smoother. She has dedicated a good portion of her life taking care of the citizens of Dickson County and she has done a wonderful job. She will be sorely missed.”

The 23rd Judicial Circuit Judges David Wolfe, Larry Wallace, and Lockert-Mash have announced the appointment of Miller’s Chief Deputy Lynn Collins as the next clerk and master for Dickson County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dickson County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Dickson County, TN
Government
whopam.com

Indictments for assault, criminal abuse returned by grand jury

A Christian County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments for assault and criminal abuse Friday afternoon. Indicted for second-degree assault domestic violence, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest is 57-year-old Michael Hoover. Hoover is accused of assaulting a female victim in August and then barricading himself into an apartment in Woodland Heights, where he was allegedly armed with a knife and threatening to kill deputies.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Collins
radionwtn.com

Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
PARIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Court Clerk#Court Of Chancery#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#Miller Stanton
WKRN

Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Carlie Morrison

Carlie Morrison is a family nurse practitioner and owner of Restoration Wellness and Medspa in Lebanon. The practice offers family primary care and urgent care in addition to IV hydration therapy, medical weight loss, hormone replacement, Emsculpt NEO body sculpting and aesthetics.
LEBANON, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy