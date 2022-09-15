ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Man sentenced for 2021 Halloween stabbing in Saratoga

By Michael Mahar
 2 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest on Caroline Street on Halloween 2021. Tyler Lumia, 23, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault .

Lumia reportedly fled the scene last Halloween wearing a mask, following a verbal dispute in downtown Saratoga Springs. The victim suffered several wounds to the face, lungs, and internal organs. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

Lumia was arrested on a Saratoga County Court warrant on June 5. The Saratoga Springs Police Department was able to gather crucial eyewitness statements, physical evidence, and surveillance footage that led to finding Lumia. Body camera footage, as well as medical testimony, reinforce that the victim would have likely died if the police department had not intervened.

Saratoga Springs police make arrest in 2021 stabbing

“Much like the rest of New York State, the previous two years saw a significant increase in violent crime in downtown Saratoga Springs,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen. “Given the hard work of the Saratoga Springs Police Department and fellow Good Samaritans of this city, however, we have been able to hold the most serious offenders accountable.”

Albany, NY
